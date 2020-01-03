Vegan bubble tea shop, served with plant-based milk, opening at Fortune Centre in end-Jan. 2020

Singapore’s bubble tea obsession is clearly here to stay.

And Mandopop star Jay Chou’s bubble tea shop, Machi Machi, is not the only new addition to the range this January.

Here’s another one.

Home-grown brand offering soy milk and oat milk options

A vegan bubble tea store, Mong Cha Cha, is set to open at the end of January 2020.

It will be serving bubble tea with organic plant milk alternatives, such as organic oat milk and organic soy milk.

The actual date of the opening will be announced on Mong Cha Cha’s social media page.

Signature Drinks

The bubble tea brand will offer four signature drinks on their menu:

Lemon Passion Boba Tea (S$4.90)

Earl Grey Black Sugar Mylk Tea (S$4.90)

Oddly Hazy Mylk (S$5.90)

Strawberry Yuzu Tea (S$4.90)

The full menu features various tea options, such as green tea, oolong tea, earl grey tea, mugi tea and golden flower tea.

Environmentally-friendly packaging to ensure sustainabili-tea

In addition to the organic plant-based milk alternatives, the local brand will be using compostable PLA cups, lids and straws.

If you would like to do more for the planet, the store encourages you to bring your own cup for your bubble tea order.

Address:

Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Rd, #02-03, Singapore 188979

Opening hours:

Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 8pm

