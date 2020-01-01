fbpx

SFA suspends 2 Ukranian farms after antibiotic residue found in their eggs

There are still other countries Singapore can import her eggs from.

Joshua Lee | January 5, 01:34 pm

The Singapore Food Agency has suspended two Ukranian layer farms after drug residues were detected in their eggs during the agency’s regular surveillance and inspection programme.

The suspension took effect from Dec. 28, 2019.

This was announced in a press release by SFA on Dec. 30, 2019.

8.2 million eggs were imported from Ukraine in 2019. This is only 0.6 per cent of the 1.3 billion eggs we imported last year.

Aside from Ukraine, Singapore imports its eggs from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, United States, and West Malaysia.

These are countries that have SFA-accredited farms. Hence, egg importers should be able to supply without much disruption to their business.

In response to queries by Mothership, the SFA said that it detected residues of fluoroquinolones and salinomycin in eggs from the two farms.

Fluoroquinolones are antibiotics that are commonly used to treat a variety of illnesses in veterinary medicine while salinomycin is used in chicken feed to fight parasites.

“The suspensions will be in place until SFA has verified that the farms have measures in place to ensure that their eggs do not contain drug residues and are safe for human consumption,” said SFA.

The agency added that there is still one Ukrainian farm that is accredited for the export of eggs to Singapore.

Top photos via Embassy of Ukraine in Singapore. 

