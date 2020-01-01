Man on trial for allegedly breaking into flat & sexually assaulting domestic worker

A domestic worker ironing clothes in her employer’s flat got a rude shock when a man allegedly impersonating a police officer trespassed through the unlocked front door.

Mark Kalaivanan Tamilarasan, 40, then allegedly sexually assaulted the domestic worker and tried to rape her, before she managed to escape after police officers arrived, the High Court heard on Jan. 9.

She cannot be named as there is a gag order to protect her identity.

Her neighbours called the police after hearing her cries for help

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Chew Xin Ying told the High Court that on July 15, 2017, the 32-year-old domestic worker was alone in the house, aside from her employer’s bedridden mother.

At around 3:45pm, after a drinking session with his friends, Kalaivanan allegedly trespassed into the flat, walking through the unlocked front door.

He then lied to the woman, saying that he was a police officer, and demanded that she handed over her passport, work permit and money, the DPP told the High Court.

When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her left breast and touched her right thigh. Despite her pleas for help, he allegedly threatened to beat her up, and pulled her into the kitchen toilet.

During this time, she continued to shout for help, calling “Tolong, tolong!”, according to the DPP.

Allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on the accused

The DPP said that Kalaivanan then ordered her to sit on the toilet seat, and when she refused, he raised his fist and threatened to punch her.

He then allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Not satisfied, he demanded that she removed her pants, but she refused, according to the DPP.

The High Court heard that shortly after, the woman heard footsteps outside the toilet, which belonged to two police officers, and seized the opportunity to escape.

Her earlier cries for help had caught the attention of her neighbours, who promptly called the police, according to the DPP.

He is likely to argue that the maid consented to being intimate with him

Kalaivanan faces four charges:

Aggravated sexual assault by penetration.

Trespassing.

Outrage of modesty.

Impersonating a public servant.

The High Court heard that forensic evidence showed that there was a significant amount of alcohol found in the man’s blood and urine samples.

The prosecution also noted that the woman’s DNA was found on the accused’s body.

Suspect’s defence

According to court documents, the prosecution said that Kalaivanan is likely to argue that the woman led him to the flat, where she became intimate with him and willingly performed oral sex on him.

However, they note that the man was captured on camera taking the lift to the flat by himself, with the woman nowhere in sight.

The prosecution said that medical evidence shows that scratch marks were found over her left neck, nape of neck and left upper back.

Her neighbour and his domestic helper, who called the police, will also testify that they heard her cries for help.

According to The Straits Times, the trial is scheduled for six days, and the man is contesting all four charges.

Top image from Pexels.