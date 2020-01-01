Tourists argue with van driver in S’pore who refused to overload vehicle with their belongings

A group of tourists seen in a four-and-a-half-minute video harassing a tour bus driver in Singapore for refusing to overload her vehicle, has received widespread condemnation.

The incident appeared to have occurred at the four-star Hotel ParkRoyal at Kitchener Road located opposite Mustafa Centre.

The video was uploaded by the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page on Jan. 2.

The caption of the video said that the tourists started picking on the female driver after she refused to load extra luggage and a wheelchair onto her 13-seater vehicle.

She apparently declined as it would have resulted in the overloading of the vehicle, which would have been dangerous for her passengers.

The caption read:

“Singapore driver bullied by Tour Group for refusing load extra luggage on 13 seater … then they brought another wheel chair to put on top of luggage … driver refused as it is dangerous for passengers sitting inside due to sudden brake can drop.. but family started shouting at driver. This what’s happened..”

What video showed

In the video, which was apparently taken by the driver, a vehicle can be seen parked at the pick-up point of the hotel.

A crowd was watching the commotion as it occurred over several minutes.

A family, believed to be tourists, can be seen loudly arguing with the driver and refusing to clear their items from the vehicle.

This occurred even after they were told that the tour bus management is sending them a larger vehicle to accommodate all of them.

One of the tourists, a woman, can be seen standing inside the van while shouting that the driver “cannot scare us by recording us”.

This occurred at the start of the video after the driver resorted to filming the group.

The driver repeatedly told the group that they needed to clear the vehicle as she was responsible for it.

However, one of the men in the group said the driver should drive them to their destination instead, since they are the passengers and can deal with any problems that arise from overloading the vehicle.

The driver then told the group that they should get away from the van.

Another man from the group told the driver that he is calling her superiors.

One of the young children in the group also shouted at the driver.

ParkRoyal staff can be seen intervening throughout.

The tourists remained irate and one of the women apparently said in Hindi: “This is such rude behaviour, isnt it? She is creating problems for tourists. In no country can you trouble tourists like this. This is such filthy behaviour!”

Driver manages to drive off but not before being confronted

ParkRoyal staff then confirmed with the driver that a larger van was on its way.

But the tourists remained angry and demanded answers as to what they should do if the other vehicle did not show up.

Despite being told repeatedly to clear out, the tourists took their time to remove their luggage from the van as the hotel staff sent the driver on her way.

When the driver asked the children to take their bags out of the vehicle, one child said: “That I will take! That I will take!”

One of the men in the group then approached the driver, blocked the door from closing, and recorded the driver using his phone.

He told the children that they should film the driver since she was filming them.

The man then stood in front of the vehicle, which prevented the driver from moving off.

Responses

The video was initially watched about 80,000 times in one day.

By Jan. 4, it has clocked 227,000 views.

The majority of comments on the video have called for the tourists to respect the local laws and culture of the host country.

Some 1,600 comments have been left on the video in response.