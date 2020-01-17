These estates will be served by the 6 Thomson-East Coast Line stations opening later in 2020

The second stage of Thomson-East Coast Line will open for revenue service in the later part of 2020.

Advertisement

Giving an update to Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan this afternoon (Jan. 17), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the six new stations of Stage 2 are about 90 per cent completed.

These six stations are Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson, and Caldecott.

Here are the estates and locales that will be served by these six new stations.

1. Springleaf

If you love Springleaf Prata, Soon Kee Duck Rice, and all the wonderful food establishments that occupy the stretch of shophouses along Upper Thomson Road, you’ll be glad to know that these shops are directly outside Springleaf station.

The Springleaf and Thong Soon private estate will also be served by the Springleaf station.

2. Lentor

Lentor station will have five entrances which will serve residents from the surrounding private estates and condominiums, particularly:

Thomson Grove condominium

Calrose condominium

Far Horizon condominium

the Lentor private estate

the future Teachers Estate

3. Mayflower

Mayflower station will have a whopping seven entrances to serve a very densely populated housing estate clustered around Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, bound by Ang Mo Kio Street 13 and Street 11.

It is also close to the Kebun Baru Community Club, the Kebun Baru Neighbourhood Police Post, and a stone’s throw away from Mayflower Primary School.

It is also near the McDonald’s at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and the Mayflower Market and Food Centre.

Advertisement

4. Bright Hill

Located directly under Sin Ming Avenue, Bright Hill station will serve a number of residential estates:

The Gardens at Bishan

Faber Garden

Sin Ming Garden

Fulton private estate

Inglewood private estate

Ai Tong School, Bishan Park and the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery are also nearby.

This station will be linked to the future Cross Island Line.

5. Upper Thomson

Not too far off from Bright Hill station, Upper Thomson station will bring commuters to a whole stretch of food establishments along Upper Thomson as well as the following places:

Thomson Plaza

Thomson View condominium

Thomson Three condominium

the Church of the Holy Spirit

Soo Chow private estate

Advertisement

6. Caldecott

The last station of the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 2 will be an interchange station, connected to the Caldecott station on the Circle Line.

It will serve the Singapore Association of Visually Handicapped, the Lighthouse School, and the Toa Payoh Crescent HDB estate.

It is also a stone’s throw away from a row of plant nurseries along Thomson Road.

Further away, the Saint Joseph Institute International and the Ministry of Social and Family Development headquarters can also be accessed from this station.

100,000 households to benefit from stages 1 and 2 of the Thomson-East Coast Line

According to LTA, about 100,000 households will benefit from stages 1 and 2 of the Thomson-East Coast Line as they will be within a 10-minute walk from any of the nine stations.

“These residents will be able to experience travel time savings of up to 50 per cent,” said LTA. “For example, a Sin Ming resident travelling to Republic Polytechnic will have his journey time halved, from 50 minutes to 25 minutes.”

When fully operational in 2024, the Thomson-East Coast Line is expected to serve approximately 500,000 commuters daily in the initial years, and rising to about one million commuters in the longer term.

Advertisement

Top imagea via LTA.