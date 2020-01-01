Thai principal who robbed gold store says he ‘didn’t mean to’ kill 2-year-old boy

A Thai school principal who robbed a gold store and shot seven people has stated that he did not mean to kill a two-year-old boy and a female shop employee during the attack, Thai media Thai PBS World reported.

Three people were killed, while four others were injured when 38-year-old Prasittichai Khaokaew robbed the goldsmith’s store in Muang, Lopburi province, northeast of Bangkok, on Jan. 9.

Child was shot in the head

One of those who died in the armed robbery was a two-year-old child.

The young boy was shot in the head while walking past the shop with his mother.

He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Prasittichai was subsequently arrested on Jan. 21 and confessed to the robbery.

“Did not see the child”

Prasittichai said that it was not his intention to shoot the child as he had not seen him.

Expressing regret, he stated:

“I … did not see the child. I shot the security guard to clear the way. I didn’t mean to shoot the child. I regret that.”

He also said that he regretted shooting a female employee of the store and that he had done so by accident in his bid to cause fear.

He added,”I shot to … clear the way and trigger fear.”

Police to charge Prasittichai with premeditated murder

Prasittichai will be charged based on his actions and evidence against him, the Bangkok Post further reported.

Thailand’s deputy national police chief Suwat Chaengyodsuk said that Prasittichai’s actions were premeditated murder and would be treated as such.

As per Suwat:

“I assure you that it is premeditated murder aimed at obtaining valuables. He carried a gun there, shot people, got the gold and hid it… The suspect can always change his story. Don’t believe everything he says.”

Reportedly gave different reasons for why he shot people

Separately, Thai PBS World reported that Prasittichai had initially given a different reason during his arrest as to why he shot people — namely, that he wanted to be gunned down by the police.

However, this raised the question of why Prasittichai had fled the scene instead of waiting for the police to arrive.

His claim was also weakened by the fact that the gold necklaces stolen from the store were found hidden at his father’s house afterwards.

Meanwhile, another article by the Bangkok Post reported that Prasittichai said that he had done it for the thrill instead.

A source was quoted as stating:

“Mr Prasittichai said that he committed the crime because he was bored with his life and needed a challenge and excitement to spice it up. He knew well that police would finally arrest him.”

As of Jan. 23, Prasittichai has since dismissed both of these claims however, and said that he had carried out the robbery because of “his personal problems.”

He also admitted to returning to his school a day after carrying out the robbery to try to resume a normal life.

Top image collage from Prasittichai Khaokaew Facebook and Saraburi สระบุรี Facebook