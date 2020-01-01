Tan Cheng Bock hints at West Coast GRC fight after 200 PSP members visited Teban Gardens, Pandan Loop

“The reception has been warm. Tell them: I’m coming home.”

That’s what Tan Cheng Bock told The Straits Times, when asked if he intended to contest the PAP’s hold over West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

While he stopped short of giving a direct answer to the question, Tan and his Progress Singapore Party (PSP) were out in force in the constituency on Sunday morning (Jan. 12) greeting residents door-to-door.

According to a post on the PSP’s Facebook page, about 200 members spent four hours visiting 50 blocks of flats in the Teban Gardens and Pandan Loop area.

Tan was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayer Rajah Single Member Constituency (SMC) for 26 years until he retired in 2006. The SMC was then absorbed into the West Coast GRC.

According to The Straits Times, Tan described the decision to conduct the walkabout in what has historically been a PAP stronghold as part of the PSP’s plan.

“The places we go and the things we do; these are all very calibrated and well-calculated.”

Bumping into a future rival

During the visit, Tan bumped into Foo Mee Har, one of the incumbent MPs for the GRC.

Foo is the MP of the Ayer Rajah constituency of West Coast GRC.

The Straits Times reported that the pair exchanged pleasantries, while the PSP later wished Foo “happy birthday” on Facebook.

“Ms Foo Mee Har is quite good. I heard she takes care (of the residents),” said Tan according to Today.

“That’s the way it should be. It doesn’t matter whether it’s me or whoever but the important thing is to make sure that people who live in this area are given the facilities that they asked for”

He also praised the PAP for “doing a lot of good work here”.

Not ready to lead opposition alliance

According to Today, despite being invited to lead an opposition alliance, Tan said that he was not ready to do so.

He, instead, wanted to focus on his own party for the time being.

“I have met all these people but I don’t want to commit myself just yet because I’m still building my own team properly first. They are all entitled to do what they want.”

Tan and the PSP had previously held meetings with other opposition parties, before the Singaporeans First (SingFirst) party, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), People’s Power Party (PPP), and Reform Party (RP) announced they had formed an alliance.

Today reported Tan Jee Say of Singfirst — and the current leader of the alliance — as saying that the four parties were still looking forward to Tan Cheng Bock leading the alliance.

“Very likely we all want to see us come together,” said the leader of PSP, according to Today.

“But the form, the manner, the way in which we are going to come together is all still open.”

Top image from Progress Singapore Party’s Facebook