fbpx

Back

Irresponsible hamster owners should just buy talking hamster toys

Please don't get a real hamster just for the Year of the Rat.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 17, 05:49 pm

Events

Share

A pet hamster with a tumour was found dumped in a trash bin in Singapore on Jan. 12.

The hamster succumbed to its fate and passed away.

According to Hamster Society Singapore, volunteers have dealt with six cases of hamster abandonment in the first 11 days of this year.

Hamster sales are on an upward trend at pet stores in Johor Bahru as people usher in the Year of the Rat, according to The Star.

While hamsters might look small and cute, they are still a big commitment.

Their average lifespan is about four years or more and they do fall ill.

So, here’s an alternative that might be a better option.

Here’s some reasons why a talking hamster toy is a better than a real, live one

1. This hamster toy ‘talks’

According to this product page on Lazada, the talking hamster repeats everything you say in a “funny and high-pitched voice”.

screenshot of talking toy
Photo from Lazada

The hamster repeats everything you say, regardless of which language you’re speaking.

Currently, the promotional price of this hamster toy is S$9.20, excluding shipping fees.

2. This toy is a great for keeping children occupied

Unlike real hamsters, this toy can bop and move its head if you pat its head.

This makes the toy a great toy to keep your young children occupied, as seen in the video below.

With the toy, you never have to worry about young children accidentally hurting a live hamster or losing them.

2. You can dress your toy up and bring it around with you

dressed-up-toy
Photo by Handbags&More/Facebook

With a toy, you can dress it up without worrying about people coming after you about animal cruelty.

At the same time, you can bring the hamster toy with you everywhere you go.

3. The toy is not a big commitment as compared to a live hamster

The hamster toy will keep you company as long as you change its batteries and does not need to be fed and will never have a large veterinary fee.

On the other hand, real, live hamsters require a lot of care and attention, especially if you are a first-time adopter.

According to Hamster Society Singapore, hamsters have the following needs:

  • Cage – 80cm by 50cm of flat, unbroken floor space
  • Bedding – unscented paper or aspen
  • Wheel – NON-WIRED wheels that are large enough for your hamster to run with a straight back,
  • Hideouts – At least a few hideouts of appropriate size (depending on the species of your hamster)
  • Sand bath – Unscented sand in big glass bottles or large deep trays
  • Food – Your standard seed mix should be supplemented with lab blocks and some fresh greens
  • Water – Mounted or Stand-alone water bottle (Secure), or water bowls
photo of hss hamster starter kit
Photo from Hamster Society Singapore

If still want to get a live hamster, adoption is an option.

If you still want to get a real hamster as a new addition to your family, you can check out Hamster Society Singapore’s adoption gallery here.

For a full list of where to adopt hamsters, check out this blog post by Pet Lovers Centre.

Related stories:

Shopping mall in JB flamed for using live hamsters as part of CNY decoration

Hamster at Pet Lovers Centre S’pore allegedly sandwiched between baskets during cage cleaning

Top photos by Joyistoys.com/Facebook and The Giftery BD Exclusive/Facebook

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Taiwan 'already independent', Taiwan President Tsai informs China

She said her party wants her to be more antagonistic towards China.

January 17, 05:39 pm

Wombats hailed as heroes after other animals hide in their burrowed homes during Aussie bushfires

It wasn't exactly part of their plan to help other animals.

January 17, 05:25 pm

Bugis Street & Bugis Village to be integrated & revamped into marketplace, container shops

New place for Singaporeans to flock to.

January 17, 04:53 pm

SDP takes on MOM for first court challenge against use of POFMA

The hearing continues.

January 17, 04:01 pm

Woman & young child missing for 11 days, last seen in Jurong on Jan. 6

Anyone with information should contact the police immediately.

January 17, 03:15 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close