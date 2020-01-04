Wu Chun, who’s married with two kids, teases ex-Fahrenheit bandmates for not getting hitched yet

Fahrenheit was a four-member Taiwanese boyband that disbanded in 2011 when one of its members, Wu Chun, left.

The other three members were Calvin Chen, Jiro Wang and Aaron Yan.

Fahrenheit’s reunion

Recently, Wu had a mini reunion in Taipei with Chen and Wang.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 4, Wu posted screenshots of his original Weibo post of the reunion, adding that it was trending on the Chinese microblogging site.

His post read:

“Fahrenheit’s reunion. Wang has just gotten back to Taipei. Chen is flying off the next day. Caught up with Yan on WeChat. Everyone is busy, busy, busy. I’ll never forget those days when we fought hard together.”

In a separate post, Wu revealed that Yan was working in Shanghai at that time.

Brought children to meet ex-bandmates

Wu, who is turning 41 this year, even brought his children along to meet his former bandmates.

His daughter, nicknamed Nei Nei, is nine years old, while his son, Max, is six years old.

Wu appeared to have met up with Chen and Wang separately.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 4, he posted a picture of Chen together with himself and his children.

The four were captured making faces at the camera in a goofy selfie.

Teased Chen for still not getting married

Wu, being the only married Fahrenheit member — he married his wife Lin Liying in 2009 — also teased Chen for not getting hitched yet.

He wrote that even though the 39-year-old has been saying since 2013 that he wants to get married and have kids, he still has not done so.

“When Nei Nei was three, he said he’d like to have a kid to chase after her,” Wu wrote.

“But Nei Nei is now already nine years old, and Uncle Calvin has yet to marry… go Calvin! We’re all waiting!”

Also teased Wang

Wu also brought Max to see Wang, who held up a pink Mew plushie in the picture they took together.

Wang turns 39 years old this year.

Like what he did with Chen, Wu wrote playfully in his post that “everyone is waiting for Wang to get married”.

“When’s your turn coming, (you) don’t have to give way to Calvin,” he said.

“You can jump the queue and get married first!”

Chen and Wang responded

Wu later posted both his bandmates’ Weibo responses to his social media posts.

Chen said he will “work hard to catch up with Wu”, and have kids of his own.

Wang, on the other hand, said it seems like he has to “hurry up”, but he will let Chen have his turn first.

Top image adapted via Wu Chun’s Instagram