fbpx

Back

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon performing in S’pore on Feb. 1, 2020

Sones, get ready.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 2, 04:46 pm

Events

Share

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon is kicking off her fourth concert tour “Taeyeon Concert – The Unseen” in Korea on Jan. 17 – 19, 2020.

She will also be making a stop in Singapore in February.

Solo concert in February 2020

Taeyeon’s solo concert in Singapore is slated to be on Feb. 1, 2020, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 5pm to 8pm, according to One Production.

Image from One Production/Facebook.

Taeyeon released her second album “Purpose” in late-October 2019. She also lent her voice to a few original soundtracks such as the Korean version of “Into the Unknown” for Frozen 2 as well as “All about you” for popular Korean drama, Hotel Del Luna.

Ticketing details of the concert in February will be announced on a later date.

This is not the first time Taeyeon has held a solo concert in Singapore.

She was here on January 2019 to perform at the Singapore Expo.

Top photo collage via One Production/Facebook and Taeyeon/Instagram

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Students & GrabFood rider help Sengkang karung guni man with toppled cardboard

Small actions can have a big impact.

January 2, 05:44 pm

S$2.5 billion renewal of North-South, East-West Lines to be completed by 2023

Commuters can look forward to better rides in future, hopefully.

January 2, 05:32 pm

S$1/hour KTV at all S'pore Manekineko outlets from Jan. 2, 2020

Sing your heart out.

January 2, 05:27 pm

Bodies of 2 Filipino women who died during Lucky Plaza accident sent home to the Philippines

They held their funerals over the new year.

January 2, 04:53 pm

15 months probation for former Nanyang Polytechnic scholar who filmed man in campus toilet

The judge noted that Mandolang was an excellent student in school and had empathy for his victim.

January 2, 04:36 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close