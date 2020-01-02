Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon performing in S’pore on Feb. 1, 2020

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon is kicking off her fourth concert tour “Taeyeon Concert – The Unseen” in Korea on Jan. 17 – 19, 2020.

She will also be making a stop in Singapore in February.

Advertisement

Solo concert in February 2020

Taeyeon’s solo concert in Singapore is slated to be on Feb. 1, 2020, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 5pm to 8pm, according to One Production.

Taeyeon released her second album “Purpose” in late-October 2019. She also lent her voice to a few original soundtracks such as the Korean version of “Into the Unknown” for Frozen 2 as well as “All about you” for popular Korean drama, Hotel Del Luna.

Ticketing details of the concert in February will be announced on a later date.

This is not the first time Taeyeon has held a solo concert in Singapore.

She was here on January 2019 to perform at the Singapore Expo.

Advertisement

Top photo collage via One Production/Facebook and Taeyeon/Instagram