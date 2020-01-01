fbpx

Back

Japan’s largest conveyor belt sushi chain opening 2 more outlets in Woodlands & Orchard

Sushi for everyone.

Fasiha Nazren | January 9, 06:11 pm

Events

Share

Sushiro opened its first outlet in Singapore at Tiong Bahru Plaza in August 2019.

Japan’s largest conveyor belt sushi chain to open at Tiong Bahru Plaza on August 19, 2019

More Sushiro outlets

If Tiong Bahru is a little out of the way for you, the good news is Sushiro Singapore will be opening two more outlets across the island:

  • Causeway Point
  • Shaw House

The outlet at Shaw House will open in January 2020.

The Causeway Point outlet, on the other hand, will open in March 2020.

Photo by Nigel Chua
Photo by Nigel Chua
Photo by Nigel Chua

Largest conveyor belt sushi chain

Dubbed the largest kaiten (conveyor belt) sushi chain, the outlets in Singapore join over 530 other outlets in countries like Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

The stores in Singapore offers 100 different sushi and side menu dishes from S$2.20, with exclusive and seasonal options being offered from time to time.

Here’s what you can expect from Sushiro Singapore:

Nice.

Where to go:

  • 350 Orchard Road Level 4 Isetan Scotts Shaw House, Singapore 238868
  • 1 Woodlands Square Causeway Point #05-16/17/18, Singapore 738099

Top image from @molly_lee2529 and Nigel Chua

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Tigress with 5 cubs caught on fairy tale photo strolling through India forest

There's hope for tigers.

January 9, 06:44 pm

Girl, 13, falls to death from 6th floor of Pasir Ris car park after allegedly losing control of bicycle

RIP.

January 9, 06:13 pm

Chee Hong Tat: Pritam Singh failed to acknowledge 'comprehensive & clear' employment data provided

Chee also said to avoid the 'politics of division and envy'.

January 9, 06:12 pm

S'pore photographer discovers sea turtles & seahorses living at Keppel Bay marina

Some feel-good environmental news to counter the doom and gloom about climate change.

January 9, 06:00 pm

S'pore's 1st batch of naval divers once did push-ups with 30+kg double cylinders on their backs

We speak to two divers and their commanders from Singapore's pioneer Naval Diving Unit batch about what training and operations were like.

January 9, 05:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close