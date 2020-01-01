Japan’s largest conveyor belt sushi chain opening 2 more outlets in Woodlands & Orchard

Sushiro opened its first outlet in Singapore at Tiong Bahru Plaza in August 2019.

Advertisement

More Sushiro outlets

If Tiong Bahru is a little out of the way for you, the good news is Sushiro Singapore will be opening two more outlets across the island:

Causeway Point

Shaw House

The outlet at Shaw House will open in January 2020.

The Causeway Point outlet, on the other hand, will open in March 2020.

Largest conveyor belt sushi chain

Dubbed the largest kaiten (conveyor belt) sushi chain, the outlets in Singapore join over 530 other outlets in countries like Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

The stores in Singapore offers 100 different sushi and side menu dishes from S$2.20, with exclusive and seasonal options being offered from time to time.

Here’s what you can expect from Sushiro Singapore:

Nice.

Where to go:

350 Orchard Road Level 4 Isetan Scotts Shaw House, Singapore 238868

1 Woodlands Square Causeway Point #05-16/17/18, Singapore 738099

Advertisement

Top image from @molly_lee2529 and Nigel Chua