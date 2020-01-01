Japan’s largest conveyor belt sushi chain opening 2 more outlets in Woodlands & Orchard
Sushi for everyone.
Upsurge
Sushiro opened its first outlet in Singapore at Tiong Bahru Plaza in August 2019.
Japan’s largest conveyor belt sushi chain to open at Tiong Bahru Plaza on August 19, 2019
More Sushiro outlets
If Tiong Bahru is a little out of the way for you, the good news is Sushiro Singapore will be opening two more outlets across the island:
- Causeway Point
- Shaw House
The outlet at Shaw House will open in January 2020.
The Causeway Point outlet, on the other hand, will open in March 2020.
Largest conveyor belt sushi chain
Dubbed the largest kaiten (conveyor belt) sushi chain, the outlets in Singapore join over 530 other outlets in countries like Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.
The stores in Singapore offers 100 different sushi and side menu dishes from S$2.20, with exclusive and seasonal options being offered from time to time.
Here’s what you can expect from Sushiro Singapore:
View this post on Instagram
| 🍙 Give me ALL the Sushi ！… ~ · Sushi & other dishes – From $2.20 · Many have tried and tested this sushi chain from Japan, how can I miss it! $2.20 series: Salmon Belly, Boiled Conger Eel, Salmon with grilled cheese, Japanese Egg Omelet, Tuna with Green Onion. $3.20 series: Triple Salmon (Salmon, Broiled Salmon Belly, Salmon Belly). $4.80 series: Otoro Fatty Tuna. So many shiok items just take your pick · Sushiro @sushirosingapore
Nice.
Where to go:
- 350 Orchard Road Level 4 Isetan Scotts Shaw House, Singapore 238868
- 1 Woodlands Square Causeway Point #05-16/17/18, Singapore 738099
Top image from @molly_lee2529 and Nigel Chua
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.