Supporter of Taiwan presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu buys his jacket for S$44,825, says it’s worth the money

Now that's dedication.

Kayla Wong | January 1, 05:44 pm

One of Taiwan presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu’s supporters has paid NT$1 million (S$44,825) for his jacket at a charity auction held on Saturday, Dec. 28, World Journal reported.

Felt happy as Han zipped up the jacket personally for her

Along with a second jacket that was put up for auction, the woman, surnamed Hsieh, had paid NT$1.4 million (S$62,745) in total.

Screenshot via CTi News/YouTube

Hsieh traveled from Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s third largest city where Han is the mayor, to Taipei for the charity auction.

The retired teacher told Liberty Times she felt happy that Han had personally zipped up the jacket for her.

Screenshot via CTi News/YouTube

She added that the money was well spent, as she had wanted to give her full support to Han.

“Because Han supports those with intellectual disabilities, whatever he does, I’ll follow,” she said.

Jacket smells like Han

Han signed the 20 jackets his campaign office prepared for the auction.

The jacket that Hsieh bid NT$1 million for was a last-minute addition after Kuomintang lawmaker Hsu Shu-hua suggested that Han put up his own campaign jacket for auction.

As Han had been wearing the jacket for at least three weeks, the jacket would smell like the would-be president, Hsu joked.

Han urged supporters to remain united

Han himself auctioned off the last four jackets for NT$530,000 (S$23,820), NT$530,000 (S$23,820), NT$620,000 (S$27,865) and NT$800,000 (S$35,955) respectively, according to World Journal.

The four jackets had the numbers 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 printed on them.

When auctioning off the jacket with 2020 emblazoned on it, Han said, “This is the only jacket that says 2020. As long as we remain united, Taiwan will definitely prosper.”

Fans started queuing before event started

In addition to the 21 jackets that were auctioned off, 1,000 other jackets were sold at the event.

To get their hands on the limited edition jackets, some of Han’s most ardent fans had started queuing outside the venue for as long as 24 hours before the event, CTi News reported.

Screenshot via CTi News/YouTube

A pair of Taiwanese-Canadian siblings also told CTi News they had traveled to Taiwan early just to get the jackets.

They planned to cast their votes for Han before going back to Canada.

To help those who queued up overnight to cope with the cold, Han’s campaign office also gave out heat packs.

Money to be donated

Han’s campaign office received around NT$10.8 million (S$484,115) from the sale of all 1,021 jackets.

All proceeds will be donated to four different non-profit organisations in Kaohsiung city, including Kaohsiung Social Welfare Association, and two other associations that help those with cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

You can watch the auction here:

Top image via CTi News/YouTube

