21 Studio Ghibli films progressively available on Netflix S’pore from Feb. 1, 2020

Whew.

Mandy How | January 21, 02:22 pm

February 2020 will bring 21 Studio Ghibli films to Netflix users across the world, including Singapore.

Only users in the U.S, Japan, and Canada will not have access to the films.

The titles, which range from older works such as the 1984 “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” to more recent ones like 2013’s “The Wind Rises”, will be made progressively available from Feb. 1.

The selection will be subtitled in 28 languages, and dubbed in up to 20 languages — a first for Studio Ghibli.

Here’s the release schedule for the films:

From Feb. 1:

  • Castle in the Sky (1986)
  • My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
  • Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
  • Only Yesterday (1991)
  • Porco Rosso (1992)
  • Ocean Waves (1993)
  • Tales from Earthsea (2006)

From Mar. 1:

  • Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
  • Princess Mononoke (1997)
  • My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)
  • Spirited Away (2001)
  • The Cat Returns (2002)
  • Arrietty (2010)
  • The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

From Apr. 1:

  • Pom Poko (1994)
  • Whisper of the Heart (1995)
  • Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
  • Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)
  • From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
  • The Wind Rises (2013)
  • When Marnie Was There (2014)

If you’re not familiar with Studio Ghibli, some of their well-known films are “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Spirited Away”, “Howl’s Moving Castle”, and “Princess Mononoke”.

The studio was co-founded by Hayao Miyazaki, who is also one of their most prolific directors.

Photo via Wikipedia

In 2016, Miyazaki came out of retirement to work on a new film titled “How Do You Live?”, anticipated to be released before the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Top image by Studio Ghibli.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

