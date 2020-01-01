Starbucks S’pore releasing Iconic Siren bag collection inspired by their own paper bags on Jan. 13

The new rat-themed tumblers, mugs and merch have probably given Starbucks fans a run for their money.

But Starbucks is definitely not stopping there.

Starbucks Singapore is launching the Iconic Siren collection, a collection of bags inspired by Starbucks shopper bag design.

Yes, that paper bag that you receive whenever you are ordering two or more drinks to go.

The collection will be made available from Jan. 13, 2020.

Exclusive to Starbucks Rewards members

This is a Starbucks Rewards member-exclusive collection – which means you have to be under the Starbucks Rewards membership programme.

To sign up, one needs to register a Starbucks Card via the website or the Starbucks Singapore app and activate their account.

Here’s what available in the collection:

The most wallet-friendly of the lot is the pouch (S$12.90 each), a small one featuring Starbuck’s siren logo on the front.

It is also the smallest bag of the collection.

The tote bag (S$32.90) on the other hand is the biggest bag of the collection, featuring the siren and the iconic Starbucks brand name emblazoned on the handles of the tote bag.

The small sling bag (S$28.90) and the medium sling bag (S$28.90) make for handy companions to busy Starbucks fans, especially when you’ve got your hands full of Starbucks drinks.

Nice.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore