Starbucks S’pore launches cute rat-themed tumblers, mugs & merch for CNY 2020

If you’re the sort who loves seasonal Starbucks merchandise, then this is for you.

Starbucks Singapore has launched its rat-themed tumblers, mugs, and other merchandise in time to welcome the year of the Rat, and boy are they cute.

Here, we pick out some of the nicer ones you should look out for.

First off are these mug and saucer sets (S$28.90 each).

If you prefer something a little more festive, these mugs below come in an auspicious shade of red.

They come in two sizes – 12oz (S$24.90) and 3oz (S$18.90).

We also like these mugs featuring cute upright rats. Both are 12oz mugs but the one on the left with a cover costs S$39.90 while the mug with tiny rats on its rim goes for S$30.90.

Next, these 20oz tumbler (S$39.90) and 10oz tumbler (S$33.90) come in gorgeous shades of red. Your parents will definitely approve.

These are only available at selected stores.

If you don’t fancy the above designs, here are two other tumblers — 16oz (S$44.90) and 12oz (S$39.90) that might interest you.

These are also only available at selected stores.

If you’re not the tumbler-carrying type, this cup with a cute little diorama (S$29.90) might be more your cup of tea (or coffee).

We’re also digging this fun double walled cup (S$32.90) and tumbler with a globe (S$28.90).

These are only available in selected stores.

From left to right: 12oz tumbler (S$23.90), 24oz cup (S$28.90), Rat Bank (S$38.90), and 14oz bottle (S$23.90).

To add to the festive cheer, Starbucks Singapore is also releasing this exclusive pin set (S$69.90), featuring its iconic bearistas decked out in outfits representing the 12 Zodiac animals, and an extra pin of a bearista dressed for a lion dance.

There are other merchandise that Starbucks Singapore is releasing, including tote bags, red packets, and bearista plush. You can peruse the whole range on the Starbucks Singapore website.

Top images via Starbucks Singapore