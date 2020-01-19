S’pore family distributes MILO packet drinks to community workers to spread kindness

Chinese New Year is just a few days away and Singaporeans are gearing up for the festivities.

For one Singaporean household, they decided to do something a little different this year.

Husband and children go around neighbourhood to distribute MILO drinks to community workers

On Jan. 20, one Angie S took to Instagram to share about how her husband set out with their children to distribute MILO packet drinks to community workers in their neighbourhood that morning.

Along with several attached photos of her son with construction workers, cleaners and security guards, Angie stated that this “simple gesture… brought a smile to each of them.”

Earlier in the same post, Angie mentioned that many families had already started having reunion dinners.

She continued by saying that even as her family “prepare(s) to feast on good food and the warmth of family,” she wants her children to “remember those who are working extra hard this season but do not have their loved ones beside them in Singapore.”

Angie also mentioned that MILO is her children’s favourite drink and that she was not sponsored by MILO to do this.

MILO has however kindly sent her children exam welfare packs before.

She hopes that her kind act will inspire others to do the same.

MILO Singapore will be sending vans across the island to show support for community workers

Since Angie’s post went up, MILO Singapore has come forward to acknowledge her and her family’s efforts.

MILO Singapore has also responded that they will be sending their MILO vans across the island to show their support for other community workers.

