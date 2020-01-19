S’pore family distributes MILO packet drinks to community workers to spread kindness
Spreading the CNY cheer indeed.
Upsurge
Chinese New Year is just a few days away and Singaporeans are gearing up for the festivities.
For one Singaporean household, they decided to do something a little different this year.
Husband and children go around neighbourhood to distribute MILO drinks to community workers
On Jan. 20, one Angie S took to Instagram to share about how her husband set out with their children to distribute MILO packet drinks to community workers in their neighbourhood that morning.
View this post on Instagram
19 Jan | Spread Kindness . We are one week away from CNY. Many families already started having reunion dinners. Even as we prepare to feast on good food and the warmth of family, we want our children to remember those who are working extra hard this season but do not have their loved ones beside them in Singapore. . So early this morning, Daddy set out with the kids to distribute chilled Milo drinks to community workers in our neighborhood – construction workers, cleaners, security guards…It’s a simple gesture that brought a smile to each of them. . No, @milosingapore did not send us to do this. It’s not commercialization of charity. Milo just happens to be our kids’ fav drink and a universal drink favored by many. We don’t do this to get anyone’s praises or attention. I’m sharing this on my feed to remind ourselves that it takes very little to be kind and hopefully inspire some of you to do the same. ♥️This CNY, let’s be intentional in choosing to spread kindness.🧧🌸🍊 . . . #spreadkindness #BeKind #Sgkids #InstaKids #kindacts #kindnessmatters
Along with several attached photos of her son with construction workers, cleaners and security guards, Angie stated that this “simple gesture… brought a smile to each of them.”
Earlier in the same post, Angie mentioned that many families had already started having reunion dinners.
She continued by saying that even as her family “prepare(s) to feast on good food and the warmth of family,” she wants her children to “remember those who are working extra hard this season but do not have their loved ones beside them in Singapore.”
Angie also mentioned that MILO is her children’s favourite drink and that she was not sponsored by MILO to do this.
MILO has however kindly sent her children exam welfare packs before.
She hopes that her kind act will inspire others to do the same.
MILO Singapore will be sending vans across the island to show support for community workers
Since Angie’s post went up, MILO Singapore has come forward to acknowledge her and her family’s efforts.
View this post on Instagram
Buddy, a 5 year old boy has been spreading Lunar New Year cheer to workers this festive season by gifting them MILO packet drinks! We’re inspired and would like to join him in his efforts. MILO Singapore will be sending our MILO vans across the island to show our support for these unsung heroes. If you have any suggestions on where we can go, please feel free to share with us. We will try to fulfill if possible. Spread kindness this LNY and bring a smile to someone!🍊🍊 Featuring Buddy @lifestinymiracles
MILO Singapore has also responded that they will be sending their MILO vans across the island to show their support for other community workers.
Nice.
Top image via lifestinymiracles on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.