S’pore family distributes MILO packet drinks to community workers to spread kindness

Spreading the CNY cheer indeed.

Melanie Lim | January 22, 02:21 pm

Chinese New Year is just a few days away and Singaporeans are gearing up for the festivities.

For one Singaporean household, they decided to do something a little different this year.

Husband and children go around neighbourhood to distribute MILO drinks to community workers

On Jan. 20, one Angie S took to Instagram to share about how her husband set out with their children to distribute MILO packet drinks to community workers in their neighbourhood that morning.

19 Jan | Spread Kindness . We are one week away from CNY. Many families already started having reunion dinners. Even as we prepare to feast on good food and the warmth of family, we want our children to remember those who are working extra hard this season but do not have their loved ones beside them in Singapore. . So early this morning, Daddy set out with the kids to distribute chilled Milo drinks to community workers in our neighborhood – construction workers, cleaners, security guards…It’s a simple gesture that brought a smile to each of them. . No, @milosingapore did not send us to do this. It’s not commercialization of charity. Milo just happens to be our kids’ fav drink and a universal drink favored by many. We don’t do this to get anyone’s praises or attention. I’m sharing this on my feed to remind ourselves that it takes very little to be kind and hopefully inspire some of you to do the same. ♥️This CNY, let’s be intentional in choosing to spread kindness.🧧🌸🍊 . . . #spreadkindness #BeKind #Sgkids #InstaKids #kindacts #kindnessmatters

Along with several attached photos of her son with construction workers, cleaners and security guards, Angie stated that this “simple gesture… brought a smile to each of them.”

Earlier in the same post, Angie mentioned that many families had already started having reunion dinners.

She continued by saying that even as her family “prepare(s) to feast on good food and the warmth of family,” she wants her children to “remember those who are working extra hard this season but do not have their loved ones beside them in Singapore.”

Angie also mentioned that MILO is her children’s favourite drink and that she was not sponsored by MILO to do this.

MILO has however kindly sent her children exam welfare packs before.

She hopes that her kind act will inspire others to do the same.

MILO Singapore will be sending vans across the island to show support for community workers

Since Angie’s post went up, MILO Singapore has come forward to acknowledge her and her family’s efforts.

MILO Singapore has also responded that they will be sending their MILO vans across the island to show their support for other community workers.

Nice.

Top image via lifestinymiracles on Instagram 

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

