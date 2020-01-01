26-year-old S’porean in Australia arrested for importing child-like sex doll from China

A 26-year-old Singaporean student was arrested in Perth on Jan. 9 after he was found to have imported a child-like sex doll.

In a news release dated Jan. 10, the Australian Border Force said that the unnamed student has been charged over the importation of a child-like sex doll.

In Australia, child-like sex dolls are considered child abuse material.

“Dolls that are manufactured for a sexual purpose that depict a child under the age of 18 are classified as ‘objectionable goods’ and are prohibited from being imported into Australia,” said the news release.

Australia Border Force officers commenced an investigation on Dec. 24, 2019 after they intercepted a parcel from China at a Perth air cargo depot.

Officials allegedly found a silicon female child-like sex doll after they x-rayed the parcel.

Officials conducted a search of the student’s residence in Perth before arresting him.

The student has been charged with one count of importing Tier 2 goods, which contravenes the Customs Act 1901

He has been granted conditional bail and will appear in the Perth Magistrate Court on Jan. 17.

For possessing child abuse material, the student faces a maximum fine of A$525,000 (S$486,881) and imprisonment of 10 years.

Since 2019, Australia has amended its criminal code to make it an offence to possess and send child-like sex dolls over the postal service.

In Singapore, the Penal Code was also amended to prohibit the possession and distribution of child sex dolls which resemble persons below 16 years of age.

Top image of a sex doll from made-in-china.com for illustrative purposes. Photo of arrested Singaporean via Australian Border Force.