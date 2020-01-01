fbpx

Back

Scientists in S’pore & around the world to map human brain in ultra high 3D resolution

This may be the first step towards understanding our brain better, and even finding a solution for brain diseases.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 16, 06:24 pm

Events

Share

Scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) will join members of an international team on an ambitious scientific project to map the brain in the most detailed way possible with the current technology available.

The Synchrotron for Neuroscience – Asia Pacific Strategic enterprise (SYNAPSE) was launched on Jan. 15, 2020.

It combines the efforts of teams from Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to produce the first-ever ultra-high-resolution 3D comprehensive map of the human brain’s neural network.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on the same day by the founding members of the initiative, committing to work together to complete the extensive brain mapping project.

The project is expected to involve more than 1,000 researchers.

Photo courtesy of NUS Medicine

Current techniques can only capture specific areas of the human brain.

This project will make use of synchrotrons, which are extremely powerful x-rays to help to trace the complex and intricate networks that cover the brain.

Faster than conventional methods

The x-ray imaging will be complemented with other advanced brain imaging techniques to provide ultra-small structural details of the entire brain.

This is 10 times faster than current methods of brain scanning, such as super-resolution microscopy or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

The SYNAPSE collaboration is likely to take four years to map a human brain, where other methods out there would take as long as the lifespan of an average person.

Photo by Tan Guan Zhen

Given how memory and labour-intensive the project is, each team will analyse one part of a yet-to-donated human brain.

The data will then be collated in Singapore through the high-speed international network connections of the Singapore Advanced Research and Education Network (SingAREN).

In Singapore, the team will leverage the petascale supercomputing resources at the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) to handle the sheer amount of information from the project.

Project could provide clues about psychiatric diseases

This project will help enhance the understanding of the structure of the brain and its composition, and allow for clarification of its normal functions and identify causes of brain diseases.

This could very well be the breakthrough needed to tackle brain diseases and psychiatric conditions.

Professor Arthur Konnerth from the Technical University of Munich, Germany who also sits on the independent International Advisory Board (IAB) to SYNAPSE, explains SYNAPSE is important as we don’t understand the basis of virtually every psychiatric disease there is.

“For now, most of our treatments don’t really work precisely. We give drugs that act in many places of the brain and that’s why we have so many side effects,” he said.

Konnerth adds that if we were able to procure a specific brain map, one which can tell us the functions of the few cells that are being destroyed, they may be able to carry out treatments in the brain in a more targeted manner.

Findings may contribute to effective treatment

Konnerth illustrates our lack of understanding of psychiatric diseases with the example of Alzheimer’s disease.

While it has been determined that the disease starts out as a “molecular impairment” from birth, it only manifests into the disease much later in life.

“From the time of the first changes on a cellular level, until the disease emerges, we still don’t understand why people would have the ‘fingerprint’ of Alzheimer’s Disease,” he added.

“One of the hopes could be to actually catch the disease at an early stage when the disease is just about to start.”

Associate Professor Low Chian Ming from the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine’s Department of Pharmacology and Department of Anaesthesia is a co-founding member of this international group and the team lead for Singapore says that the growing impact of brain diseases has caused brain mapping to gain impetus globally.

“What we are setting out to do is a world-first enterprise. The images captured with unprecedented speed, clarity and granularity by SYNAPSE will form an extensive human brain map. They will show how neurons are connected and how they interact to result in cognition and intelligence.”

“Our findings could potentially contribute to effective treatment for increasingly important neurodegenerative pathologies such as Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia,” Low explained.

The project is expected be completed by 2024.

Top image courtesy of NUS Medicine

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man, 69, with Wuhan travel history is first suspected case of S’porean with Wuhan pneumonia

The man did not visit the seafood market linked to the penumonia cluster.

January 16, 07:21 pm

Judge revokes decision to let alleged voyeur from top UK uni leave S'pore, retains gag order

The gag order over his identity remains, as two of the 12 women involved did not consent to risk their identities being exposed.

January 16, 06:39 pm

High Court rejects SDP's application to hold POFMA hearing in open court

Chee Soon Juan said the case was of 'immense public interest' to Singaporeans.

January 16, 06:26 pm

Chee Soon Juan says SDP petition led to Marsiling Rise lifts upgrading, MP says no HDB announcement yet

MP Ong Teng Koon said the grassroots team have reported the issue to the authorities for many years, but there was excessive renovation costs.

January 16, 06:21 pm

Original designer accuses S'pore web store of copying 'Woman Yelling at a Cat' red packet design

From salad cat to copycat.

January 16, 05:41 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close