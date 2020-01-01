Jail for S’porean, 55, who ‘poked’ woman with exposed genital in crowded MRT cabin

Sexually aroused after making contact with a woman in a crowded MRT cabin, Mohamad Rasid Mohamad Sani exposed himself to prod the woman with his privates.

On Jan. 21, the 55-year-old man was sentenced to five months’ jail for using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the 31-year-old woman.

Crowded MRT in peak-hour

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Rasid, was on board an MRT on the purple North-East Line heading in the direction of HarbourFront MRT station on May 13, 2019.

He had boarded the train at Woodleigh MRT station, having started his public transport commute at about 7:10am in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Drive, nearby where he worked as a technical support officer for the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) at Ang Mo Kio.

At about 8:17am that morning, a 31-year-old woman boarded the train at Boon Keng MRT Station.

When the train arrived at Little India, she stepped out of the cabin, giving way to alighting passengers.

Upon re-entering the train, the woman found herself standing in front of Rasid.

Exposing himself

According to court documents, Rasid felt sexually aroused when his groin came into contact with the woman’s buttocks and his penis became erect.

He proceeded to manoeuvre his underwear beneath his unzippered pants so that his penis was exposed, protruding through the zipper.

Rasid then used it to “poke” the woman’s buttocks.

After about three to four seconds of being poked, the woman turned around.

Seeing his exposed penis, the woman shouted at Rasid and took a photo of him.

At the next stop, Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, the incident was reported to the control station, and Rasid was arrested.

Lost his job

In court, Deputy Public Prosecutor Koh Mun Keong asked for the 55-year-old to be sentenced to six months’ jail.

Rasid’s lawyers argued for four months, with CNA reporting that defence lawyer Harjeet Kaur telling the court that Rasid had lost his job as a result of the offence.

He was eventually sentenced to five months’ in jail.

For using criminal force to outrage the woman’s modesty, Rasid could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Top image by Daarwasik via Flickr