4 Shangri-La Sentosa staff quarantined after contact with 66-year-old man infected with Wuhan virus

A 66-year-old Chinese national in Singapore was confirmed to be infected with the Wuhan virus on Jan. 23.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the man from Wuhan arrived in Singapore with nine others on Jan. 20.

The 10 of them stayed at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort.

The carrier reportedly had a sore throat on the flight to Singapore, and developed fever and cough the next day.

He went to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Jan. 22 and was isolated immediately after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

His 37-year-old son is also a suspect case.

The scene at Shangri-La

When Mothership went down to Sentosa at 9:42pm, the hotel already had a media room ready.

Sentosa staff gave an interview to the media at around 10:15pm.

Here is what Josef Dolp, executive Vice President of Operations, Southeast Asia and Australia, had to say.

Shangri-La Rasa Resort gave a briefing to some of the media who had made their way there.

4 staff had come into contact with the infected man during his stay there.

They have been quarantined at home.

Shangri-La is now at an orange level alert.

An orange level alert means that there will be enhanced cleaning, and staff will also be extra vigilant for anyone who might be unwell.

They had implemented some of these measures even before January 20, 2020.

Dolp also revealed that the 66-year-old Chinese national had come down to the front desk to tell them that he had a fever.

He stated that the man was merely a suspicious case, and only knew at the same time as the government that the man did indeed have Wuhan virus.

Shangri-La is working together with the government to make sure the guests are taken care of. Mothership understands that they are also willing to refund guests for the remaining days of stay they have in the hotel if they wish to cut their stay short.



Image by Joshua Lee