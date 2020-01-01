Revamped Sembawang Hot Spring Park has 4-tier cascading pool, egg-cooking station & new eatery

Singapore’s only natural hot spring park reopened on Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020).

Sembawang Hot Spring Park now open again on Jan. 4

The 1.1 hectare Sembawang Hot Spring Park underwent a revamp following public consultation in end-2017.

While the reopened park has several enhanced amenities, it retains its rustic nature.

Some of the enhancements actually came from members of the public who provided suggestions during the consultation conducted by the National Parks Board (NParks), these include a new F&B outlet, an activity lawn, and toilets.

An educational zone, an accessibility ramp, and more seating areas have also been added to the park.

The new hot spring park was launched by the Members of Parliament for Sembawang and Nee Soon GRCs, including Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan and Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung.

An estimated 450 residents from the Nee Soon South and Gambas constituency wards visited the park on its first day of reopening.

Without further ado, here’s what you can expect at the revamped park.

Cascading pool

The centrepiece of the park is a four-tier cascading pool with water from the hot spring, that has a seating area for visitors to enjoy a foot bath.

The pool mimics the hot spring in its natural state, where overflowing pools of hot water form after emerging from the ground.

Water coming from the top is the hottest, at 70°C, and cools to about 40°C as it cascades down the pools.

The 40°C pool is where people can sit by the edge and take their foot bath.

Main water collection point

Different sizes of water collection containers and buckets are now available at the hot spring park for visitors to use (and please ah, they’re not for you to cart home).

Photo taken by Ashley Tan.

The taps at the main water collection point are also positioned at various heights with integrated tables and benches.

There is even a separate receptacle just for egg cooking.

Of course, if you prefer you can still bring your own buckets and pails.

Interactive water play feature

Young families can also bring their children to this interactive water play feature that also educates them about the groundwater cycle.

The water at this station is at a safe temperature for young children to play with.

Historical boards, plants & small eatery with toast, laksa & nasi lemak

Other features at the reopened hot spring park include sheltered seating areas like this one, in the event it rains while you’re there:

There is also a signboard along one of the walkways that details the history of this unique site in Singapore.

The revamp also incorporates the introduction of new plants reminiscent of old kampong life such as fruit trees, edible plants, and flowers commonly found in 1960s to 1990s Singapore.

As for the makan — a glass house eatery called Sembawang Eating House provides local delights like egg and toast, laksa and nasi lemak.

The eatery is in the midst of getting halal certification for its food.

Do note that no pets are allowed at the food centre.

It opens daily from 8am to 8pm.

Here’s the menu, as of the date of writing:

The well from the old hot spring site was preserved for viewing too.

Opening hours and how to go

The new Sembawang Hot Spring Park is open daily from 7am to 7pm.

It is accessible via Gambas Avenue and the nearest car park is at 114 Yishun Ring Road.

The nearest bus stop is located 400m away at Sembawang Road.

Top photo collage by Ashley Tan and Sumita Thiagarajan