Milo at S$0.42/packet for bulk purchases at selected S’pore stores on Jan. 20 & 21

Stock up for Chinese New Year.
Milo lovers, there’s some good news for you.
On Monday (Jan. 20), Milo Singapore announced that it will be holding a two-day promotion.
Two cartons for S$20.20
From now till Jan. 21, you can purchase one ‘Lion Pack’ for S$20.20.
The Lion Pack consists of two cartons of 200ml Milo packets. Each carton contains 24 packets.
This works out to a cost of S$0.42 per Milo packet.
The original price of two cartons of Milo is S$28.40.
Each shopper, however, is only entitled to purchase a maximum of eight cartons, or four Lion Packs at the promotional price, whilst stocks last.
Available at 18 retailers
You can purchase the Milo Lion Pack at these retailers:
- Caltex
- Cold Storage
- FairPrice/FairPrice Finest/FairPrice Xtra/FairPrice Xpress
- Giant
- Good Price Centre
- HAO Mart
- Eccellente by HAO Mart
- Amazon Prime Now
- Prime Supermarket
- RedMart
- Sheng Shiong
- Umart
- U Stars Supermarket
- Warehouse Club
- 99 Speedmart
For more information, visit Milo Singapore’s Facebook page.
Top photos via Milo Singapore/IG.
