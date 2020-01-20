fbpx

Milo at S$0.42/packet for bulk purchases at selected S’pore stores on Jan. 20 & 21

Stock up for Chinese New Year.

Syahindah Ishak | January 20, 04:53 pm

Events

Milo lovers, there’s some good news for you.

On Monday (Jan. 20), Milo Singapore announced that it will be holding a two-day promotion.

Two cartons for S$20.20

From now till Jan. 21, you can purchase one ‘Lion Pack’ for S$20.20.

The Lion Pack consists of two cartons of 200ml Milo packets. Each carton contains 24 packets.

This works out to a cost of S$0.42 per Milo packet.

Photo via Milo Singapore/IG.

The original price of two cartons of Milo is S$28.40.

Each shopper, however, is only entitled to purchase a maximum of eight cartons, or four Lion Packs at the promotional price, whilst stocks last.

Available at 18 retailers

You can purchase the Milo Lion Pack at these retailers:

  • Caltex
  • Cold Storage
  • FairPrice/FairPrice Finest/FairPrice Xtra/FairPrice Xpress
  • Giant
  • Good Price Centre
  • HAO Mart
  • Eccellente by HAO Mart
  • Amazon Prime Now
  • Prime Supermarket
  • RedMart
  • Sheng Shiong
  • Umart
  • U Stars Supermarket
  • Warehouse Club
  • 99 Speedmart

For more information, visit Milo Singapore’s Facebook page.

Top photos via Milo Singapore/IG.

