Woman’s death along Yishun Ave 8 after motorcycle crash leaves family heartbroken & puzzled

A female motorcyclist died after she was found unconscious along a quiet stretch of road in Yishun Avenue 8.

Fadhillah Muhammad Hussain, 28, a nurse, was found a short distance from her dark green Honda CB150R.

Her wedding had been planned for next month.

Family puzzled

Her family is heartbroken and puzzled as there was no clues as to what happened and no witnesses have come forward.

The accident happened during evening peak-hour traffic on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The area where the accident happened is near a construction site, and the family has tried seeking for eye-witnesses there, but to no avail.

An appeal for information has been put up on Facebook on Jan. 15, 2020, for witnesses to come forward.

According to the post, the woman met with a fatal accident while riding along Yishun Ave 8, towards the direction of Sembawang.

The family of the deceased believes the accident could be a hit-and-run case.

The New Paper reported that Fadhillah was riding home from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in Kallang Road after collecting her new passport.

The deceased was supposed to go to Italy for her honeymoon with her husband-to-be, TNP reported.

The victim’s sister, Emma Hussein, has since reached out to Mothership with an appeal for help.

Anyone who might have witnessed the accident is requested to contact Arep on Facebook or on WhatsApp at 8169 7657.

Police Investigating

In a statement, the police has confirmed that they are investigating the case.

The police statement read:

“On Jan. 14, 2020 at 5.25pm, the Police were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle along Yishun Ave 8 towards Yishun Street 44. A 28-year-old female motorcyclist was unconscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Top image via Emma Hussein