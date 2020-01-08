fbpx

Tim Cook roasted at Golden Globes 2020 over Apple’s use of sweatshop labour

It's getting hot in here.

Mandy How | January 8, 04:34 pm

Events

Ricky Gervais, English comedian, actor, and producer, hosted the 77th Golden Globes awards for the fifth and final time on Jan. 6, 2020.

Gervais is perhaps best known for creating and acting in “The Office”.

Called out

During his eight-minute long opening monologue, Gervais made sure he gave everyone in the room a good roasting — and “everyone” just happens to be all of Hollywood who were in attendance.

One of Gervais’ target who sustained third-degree burns was Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, who was confronted with the company’s practice of using sweatshop workers in China.

Gervais prefaced the joke by “praising” Apple’s foray into TV:

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show’, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.

Well, you say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

Here is Cook’s nervous face when Gervais mentioned Apple, while the rest of the room whooped at “superb drama”.

Screenshot via Golden Globes’ Facebook page

No one laughed too loudly after the roast was delivered though.

Special mention for Leonardo DiCaprio

Besides Tim Cook, Gervais also took a jab at Leonardo DiCaprio’s penchant for young (and usually) blonde and leggy companions.

“‘The Irishman’ was amazing. It was amazing. It was great. Long, but amazing. It wasn’t the only epic movie. ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, nearly three hours long.

Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, ‘Come on, Leo, mate. You’re nearly 50-something.'”

In response, DiCaprio laughed good-naturedly.

Screenshot via Golden Globes’ Facebook page

At the end of his speech, Gervais told the celebrities to stop pretending to be “woke”.

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything.

You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.

So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off, ok? It’s already three hours long.

Right, let’s do the first award.”

You can watch his opening here:

Top image via Golden Globes’ Facebook page

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

