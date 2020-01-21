Guy from S’pore markets plastic red stool as perfect cosplay prop, lists price at S$94

Some people will go to great lengths for cosplay.

And even if they cannot afford to spend large amounts of money to dress up as their favourite character, they will always find a way:

For those who are extremely serious about this endeavour, however, there will always be opportunists ready to meet the demand.

Enter this guy from Singapore, Muhammad Rizky, who decided to turn a common everyday item into a cosplay prop.

Selling red stool

In a Facebook post on Jan. 20, he advertised a prop for one of the characters, T-91, from mobile game Girls’ Frontline.

Here’s the character:

If you look closely, the character appears to be resting her foot against a red stool.

And that was the exact prop that he appears to be selling.

Titled “Griffon red chair”, he described it to be “heavy duty” and of a “high quality material”.

Here it is:

The price was listed at 950,000 IDR (about S$94), and he claimed to ship overseas.

From the comments section, it appears that his post drew laughter from some, who were quick to point out the hilarity of the situation.

A quick search for “plastic red stool in Singapore” would yield chairs like these, for instance, which is being sold for S$8.80:

It is unclear if he is serious about selling the stool for S$94.

However, according to him, one person was apparently interested to have it shipped to Spain.

Wow.

This is his Facebook post:

Top photo via Muhammad Rizky/FB.