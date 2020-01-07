R.chord Hsieh’s wife suffered miscarriage 39 days into pregnancy, suspected from stress of husband’s affair

Taiwanese singer-songwriter R.chord Hsieh recently said that he was dating a livestreamer, and that he intended to divorce his pregnant wife, Keanna Taiyh.

This was following his arrest when Keanna reported him to the police for drug use.

Suffered miscarriage

On Jan. 9, ETToday reported that Keanna suffered a miscarriage 39 days into her pregnancy.

According to ETToday, Keanna was confirmed to be pregnant on Nov. 11, 2019. On Dec. 19, 2019, however, an ultrasound revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Doctors also suggested that the miscarriage could be attributed to the fact that she was under great stress and had not been resting well. They were also concerned about her “psychological state”.

A good friend of Keanna also shared with ETToday that it was suspected that she “could not take the news about Hsieh and Liya”.

Conflict between Hsieh & Keanna

Earlier in January this year, Hsieh had uploaded a new music video “妳曾經讓我心動” (You used to move my heart), featuring his girlfriend Liya.

Previously, he had made a music video “Thank you for loving me” in 2016, featuring Keanna.

That video appears to be no longer available on YouTube.

Hsieh also recently uploaded a video showing off his calf tattoo. He had gotten a cover-up of what was originally a tattoo of Keanna’s face.

Keanna has also taken to Instagram to slam the couple.

On Jan. 7, she claimed that Liya was just using Hsieh for fame.

In her post, she also said that they publicly appeared to have a very close relationship, but claimed that the first time Liya met her husband in person was only in December 2019.

On Jan. 9, Keanna also posted a screenshot of Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao’s interview with Taiwanese media on Instagram.

In the interview, Hsiao had defended Keanna’s actions of reporting Hsieh to the authorities for cannabis usage.

In the post, Keanna claimed that Hsieh would spend over NT$100,000 (S$4,500) on weed every month.

He would allegedly fill the entire house with the smell of weed, and apparently, even offered her weed when she was pregnant.

She said:

“Sorry. I really cannot be like the person beside you now, who is just using you for benefits…If you want to be yourself, it has to be built upon the principle of not hurting others.”

Keanna’s Instagram account has over 317,000 followers. She is currently following only one person — Jam Hsiao.

