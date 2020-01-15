fbpx

Back

Putin: Adopting S’pore model of Minister Mentor will be ‘disastrous’ for Russia

He praised Lee Kuan Yew though.

Matthias Ang | January 23, 01:12 pm

Events

Share

Russia President Vladimir Putin has rejected the idea of instituting a position akin to that of Minister Mentor held by the late Lee Kuan Yew, on the grounds that it will be “disastrous” for Russia, Russian media TASSreported.

News of Putin’s comments were subsequently picked up by Reuters and international media.

Russia must be a “strong presidential republic”

Speaking on Jan. 21 at a meeting with university students, Putin elaborated that the creation of such a position would undermine Russia’s presidency, as it will result in a government by two independent authorities.

Putin said: “Once any institution emerges above president, it will mean nothing else but diarchy. It is an absolutely disastrous situation for a country like Russia.”

He also stressed that it was crucial for Russia to be a “strong presidential republic” given the country’s numerous ethnic groups, Reuters reported.

Putin added: “Our country, obviously, has to be a strong presidential republic. That’s the first thing. And then, we have so many ethnic groups, nationalities, ways of life, it is practically impossible to integrate in the framework of a parliamentary republic.”

Student suggested Minister Mentor position

Putin’s statement had been given in response to a university student who had asked about his prospects after the expiry of his presidential term in 2024.

The student had also proposed Singapore’s position of Minister Mentor as an example of a post-presidency position.

Putin said in response: “You want me to be the Minister Mentor?”

Putin also noted how the late Lee had been a mentor during the tenure of his son, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Putin said: “He was father of the incumbent [prime minister], so the succession was direct.”

Still praised Lee Kuan Yew

Putin still praised the late Lee, however, calling him an “outstanding man”.

He said: “He was an outstanding man… That’s true, he was, I don’t know, around 30 years in power, and he founded the country, that’s true.”

Putin recently proposed weakening the presidency

Putin’s answers are significant given that previously on Jan. 14, he had proposed changes to Russia’s constitution, which would see both the Russian parliament and prime minister strengthened at the expense of the presidency, The New York Times reported.

Such changes involve, for instance, the requirement of the president to accept the prime minister’s cabinet appointments.

BBC reported that the Russian government then resigned hours after the proposals by Putin, with Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stating that it had done so to help facilitate the changes such a move entailed.

Medvedev called it “substantial changes not only to an entire range of articles of the constitution, but also to the entire balance of power, the power of the executive, the power of the legislature, the power of judiciary”.

This has led to speculation that Putin is seeking ways to maintain his power beyond the expiry of his term in 2024, including becoming the prime minister once again with additional powers, CNN reported.

Putin had previously served as Russia’s president from 2000 to 2008, then as prime minister from 2008 to 2012, before becoming president again.

Top image collage left photo from Lee Hsien Loong Facebook page, right screenshot from Russia Today

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Furniture company advises customers on proper use of tempered glass tables after 'exploding' incident

They recommend using coasters.

January 23, 02:27 pm

Man, 45, jailed & caned for extorting money from victim in sex ploy with wife

His wife could be looking at an even longer jail term.

January 23, 02:00 pm

M'sian father rushes back to son's school for Tupperware water bottle as he's scared wife will get angry

His son also left some money in school, but he only cared about the Tupperware bottle.

January 23, 01:52 pm

AGC: Li Shengwu's conduct suggests he is 'above the law', wants to be treated differently

The AGC said he should make himself available for cross-examination if he has nothing to hide.

January 23, 01:29 pm

'At no point was she ever asked by the school to leave': SCGS responds to social media post of drinks stall auntie

SCGS was told that the auntie would not continue her job in 2020 as her family was concerned about her old age.

January 23, 01:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close