Alleged undergrad voyeur request to leave S’pore to attend top UK university, prosecution disagrees

A 22-year-old Singaporean man accused of filming at least 11 women over a period of three years, made an application to leave Singapore to attend a top British university.

But his request was met with opposition from the prosecution.

The history undergraduate wanted to leave Singapore to attend his second term at a university in the UK, which was noted in court documents to be “one of the world’s most reputed universities”.

The man and the university that he is attending cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identities of the victims.

Lawyer claimed he has his roots in Singapore

In October 2019, the man was charged with filming two women in toilets on two separate occasions.

He made his application to leave the country then, and his defence lawyer Kalidass Murugaiyan told the court that his client needed to return to the UK to resume his studies, and move into his residence there.

He told the court that his client was not a flight risk, as he has his roots in Singapore.

The 22-year-old was granted permission then to leave the country, with a bail for S$20,000.

The man is a clear flight risk

However, on Jan. 9, the prosecution has hit back at his application to leave the country to pursue his studies, arguing that the man poses a clear flight risk.

The prosecutors said the man filmed at least 11 women, including a minor who was only 15 years old at the time of the offence.

They also noted that many of the videos captured the private parts and faces of the victims, and that at least two of the videos were found to be circulating online.

The man faces 19 charges for insulting the modesty of women.

At the same time, the man also showed a significant degree of planning and premeditation in committing his offences.

A total of 16 of the 20 videos were recorded when the man invited the women to his residence, and secretly filmed them using a camera which he planted in the toilet.

Court documents note that there is a strong likelihood that if the man is convicted, he will be imprisoned, so this serves “as a strong incentive for the accused to abscond”.

The man’s family is of substantial means

The prosecution also argued that the man is a flight risk as he possesses the means to live comfortably overseas, should he decide to abscond.

They note that he is pursuing his education at “one of the world’s most reputed universities”, which makes overseas employment quite likely for him.

They also note that his family is “of substantial means”, and would be able to continue supporting the man’s expenses overseas.

It is pointed out that he has been able to afford the fees for his three-year undergraduate education, which require an estimated S$198,000.

Hence, there would be little motivation for him to return, if he is allowed to leave Singapore.

The man’s education would be disrupted no matter what

The prosecution also highlighted although the undergraduate only applied to the court to leave Singapore for one further term of study, he is barely into his second year of his three-year degree, and is expected to graduate only in June 2021.

They argued that his undergraduate education will be disrupted at some point regardless, be it the upcoming school term, or a subsequent one.

The man also did not show an attempt in making alternative arrangements, such as applying to his university for a temporary leave of absence.

As a result, “it is in the interests of all parties and the effective administration of justice that the case is resolved as fairly and quickly as possible,” they said.

The judge adjourned his decision to Jan. 10, 2020.

