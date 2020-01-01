Progress S’pore Party reshuffles leadership team, invites other opposition leaders to dinner

On Jan. 17, 2020, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) held its New Year Dinner at Ban Heng Restaurant.

Reshuffling the team

During the dinner, PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock announced some changes to their team.

The party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) co-opted 5 new members into its top decision making body.

Leong Mun Wai, 60, will replace Anthony Lee as the party’s Assistant Secretary-General. Leong, who is a venture capitalist, addressed the crowd during the dinner, acknowledging that he is a “political rookie”.

Leong, who has impressive credentials in finance, having spent stints in GIC and Merrill Lynch, is likely to be Tan’s second-in-command. Yahoo News reported that Leong became acquainted with Tan while attending events for the Raffles Institution alumni.

According to the Straits Times, Leong was quoted saying:

“I’m fully aware that I’m a political rookie with shortcomings. I will need to get the people’s recognition on top of my paper qualification.”

Lee will remain part of the CEC.

Four other new members joining the CEC are:

Francis Yuen, former SAF Colonel and Hong Leong Asia Finance CEO

Andrew Ng, a fund manager

Ong Seow Yong, an independent director

Tan Chika, a HR manager

Kanaga Singam, who has served with Tan since 1980, stepped down as Vice-Chairman, but will continue to be a CEC member. Michelle Lee will now be the party’s new Vice-Chairman.

Currently, the party claims to have a membership of over 1,000 members.

Other opposition party leaders also present at dinner

Tan mentioned in his speech that “PSP will work with all opposition parties,” with an arrangement likely to be worked out closer to the General Elections.

This can be observed from his invitation of other opposition party members to the PSP dinner.

According to a Facebook post by the party on Jan. 19, members of other opposition parties were also invited to this dinner.

This included Singapore Democratic Party Sec-Gen Chee Soon Juan, as well as Chairman Paul Tambyah.

People’s Voice Party Chief Lim Tean was also seen shaking hands with Tan.

Former non constituency member of parliament Gerald Giam from the Workers’ Party was also present at the dinner, seated together with historians Kevin Tan and PJ Thum.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 18, Lim also uploaded a photo of himself at the dinner with Chee, Alex Tan and Khush Chopra.

In their statement, PSP revealed that they have acquired new headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

They also intend to hold an open house there on the second day of Chinese New Year.

This is PSP’s Facebook post:

Top photo via PSP/FB.

