fbpx

Back

Progress S’pore Party reshuffles leadership team, invites other opposition leaders to dinner

Tan Cheng Bock announced five new CEC members during the event.

Tanya Ong | January 19, 11:54 am

Events

Share

On Jan. 17, 2020, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) held its New Year Dinner at Ban Heng Restaurant.

Reshuffling the team

During the dinner, PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock announced some changes to their team.

The party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) co-opted 5 new members into its top decision making body.

Leong Mun Wai, 60, will replace Anthony Lee as the party’s Assistant Secretary-General. Leong, who is a venture capitalist, addressed the crowd during the dinner, acknowledging that he is a “political rookie”.

Leong, who has impressive credentials in finance, having spent stints in GIC and Merrill Lynch, is likely to be Tan’s second-in-command. Yahoo News reported  that Leong became acquainted with Tan while attending events for the Raffles Institution alumni.

According to the Straits Times, Leong was quoted saying:

“I’m fully aware that I’m a political rookie with shortcomings. I will need to get the people’s recognition on top of my paper qualification.”

Lee will remain part of the CEC.

Four other new members joining the CEC are:

  • Francis Yuen, former SAF Colonel and Hong Leong Asia Finance CEO
  • Andrew Ng, a fund manager
  • Ong Seow Yong, an independent director
  • Tan Chika, a HR manager

Kanaga Singam, who has served with Tan since 1980, stepped down as Vice-Chairman, but will continue to be a CEC member. Michelle Lee will now be the party’s new Vice-Chairman.

Progress Singapore Party
Progress Singapore Party/FB

Currently, the party claims to have a membership of over 1,000 members.

Other opposition party leaders also present at dinner

Tan mentioned in his speech that “PSP will work with all opposition parties,” with an arrangement likely to be worked out closer to the General Elections.

This can be observed from his invitation of other opposition party members to the PSP dinner.

According to a Facebook post by the party on Jan. 19, members of other opposition parties were also invited to this dinner.

This included Singapore Democratic Party Sec-Gen Chee Soon Juan, as well as Chairman Paul Tambyah.

People’s Voice Party Chief Lim Tean was also seen shaking hands with Tan.

Tan Cheng Bock, Lim Tean, Chee Soon Juan
Progress Singapore Party/FB
Paul Tambyah, Tan Cheng Bock
Progress Singapore Party/FB
Chee Soon Juan
Progress Singapore Party/FB

Former non constituency member of parliament Gerald Giam from the Workers’ Party was also present at the dinner, seated together with historians Kevin Tan and PJ Thum.

Progress Singapore Party/FB

In a Facebook post on Jan. 18, Lim also uploaded a photo of himself at the dinner with Chee, Alex Tan and Khush Chopra.

Lim Tean/FB

In their statement, PSP revealed that they have acquired new headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

They also intend to hold an open house there on the second day of Chinese New Year.

This is PSP’s Facebook post:

Top photo via PSP/FB.

Related:

4 opposition parties to form alliance to take on PAP in upcoming general election

Tan Cheng Bock hints at West Coast GRC fight after 200 PSP members visited Teban Gardens, Pandan Loop

How did the ‘opposition alliance meeting’ with Tan Cheng Bock go on Saturday morning?

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Famous souffle pancake cafe, Fluff Stack, to open second outlet at Northpoint City in Mar. 2020

No need to travel all the way to Suntec City anymore.

January 19, 12:35 pm

Drunk Yishun man allegedly carried knife & frightened residents, arrested by police

He was seen quarrelling with a lion dance troupe member.

January 19, 12:18 pm

NUS don Chua Beng Huat schools us in inciting wrath of Lee Kuan Yew & surviving to tell the tale

Almost Famous: Chua Beng Huat was called the 'most publicly scolded sociologist in the country'. He tells us how he pulled it off while keeping and sometimes losing his job.

January 19, 11:12 am

Man lent fellow NS friend S$80 in 2002, celebrates after money returned to him 18 years later in 2020

They both have excellent memory.

January 19, 02:10 am

Commonwealth Avenue double murder accused was victim of club fight in June 2019

One of the four men involved in the fight has pleaded guilty, while one man is still unidentified.

January 19, 12:10 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close