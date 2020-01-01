fbpx

25-year-old S’pore police officer dies in fatal bike accident, sister appeals for witnesses

She also urged motorists to stay safe on the road.

Tanya Ong | January 15, 01:16 pm

On Jan. 12, 25-year-old Muhammad Musharraf Bin Abdul Razak left his home and never returned.

Tragic accident

According to a Facebook post by a woman claiming to be his sister, Salimah Rk, she said that Musharraf had been involved in a tragic motorcycle accident.

He apparently left home on Jan. 12 at around 9:38pm, and passed away on Jan. 13 at 12:02am.

Salimah RK/FB

She is appealing for eyewitnesses to the accident, and left her contact number for anyone who wishes to reach out with information.

Urged riders and drivers to be safe

In her post, she wrote that Musharraf, who was her elder brother, was like a father figure to her and her siblings.

She also urged riders and drivers to be safe on the road.

After all, everyone has “loved ones waiting” for them at home.

In the Facebook profile that Salimah claimed belonged to Musharraf, there were photos of him in a police officer’s uniform, including one where he is seen standing beside a Special Operations Command vehicle.

Hernandez Arraf/FB
Salimah RK/FB
Salimah RK/FB

This is her Facebook post:

Top photo via Salimah RK, Hernandez Arraf /FB

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

