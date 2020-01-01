25-year-old S’pore police officer dies in fatal bike accident, sister appeals for witnesses
She also urged motorists to stay safe on the road.
Upsurge
On Jan. 12, 25-year-old Muhammad Musharraf Bin Abdul Razak left his home and never returned.
Tragic accident
According to a Facebook post by a woman claiming to be his sister, Salimah Rk, she said that Musharraf had been involved in a tragic motorcycle accident.
He apparently left home on Jan. 12 at around 9:38pm, and passed away on Jan. 13 at 12:02am.
She is appealing for eyewitnesses to the accident, and left her contact number for anyone who wishes to reach out with information.
Urged riders and drivers to be safe
In her post, she wrote that Musharraf, who was her elder brother, was like a father figure to her and her siblings.
She also urged riders and drivers to be safe on the road.
After all, everyone has “loved ones waiting” for them at home.
In the Facebook profile that Salimah claimed belonged to Musharraf, there were photos of him in a police officer’s uniform, including one where he is seen standing beside a Special Operations Command vehicle.
This is her Facebook post:
Top photo via Salimah RK, Hernandez Arraf /FB
