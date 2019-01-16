3 S’porean friends selling pineapple tarts without pineapple jam for S$16.80 per jar
Another First World problem solved.
Three Singaporean friends are using the remaining 90 percent of their brains this Chinese New Year by selling pineapple tarts without pineapple jam.
Yes, really. No kidding.
Just like how there are practitioners of deviant sexual acts, there are people out there who like the crust without the filling, akin to eating chicken rice without chicken, or getting married without consummating it.
BoTart selling pineapple tarts with no filling
However, for private chef Timothy Chia, Shaun Tan, and Travion Shumlim, all aged 28, they grew up nibbling off the crust of buttery pineapple tarts, before secretly tossing the pineapple fillings out.
According to CNA Lifestyle, the trio, known as BoTart, started selling some filling-less tarts of their own (quietly), and response has been “encouraging”, they said.
Just this year alone, they’ve already sold over 250 jars and counting.
For those who agree with this practice, do note that the pineapple filling is the most labour-intensive part of making pineapple tarts.
Pineapple-glazed tarts also available
Of course, filling-less pineapple tarts aren’t for everyone, that’s why BoTart also sells pineapple-glazed tarts, which contains homemade pineapple jam lightly brushed onto the top of the crust.
On the cover of the jar, it includes that the treat contains “90 per cent tart, 10 per cent pineapple”.
This is perhaps a good calorie-cutting method for those who enjoy a hint of pineapple flavour without the overwhelming sweetness of actual pineapple filling, which usually takes up more than half the treat.
The “pineappless” tarts, the ones without the fillings cost S$16.80 per jar, while the pineapple glazed tarts cost S$18.80 per jar.
If you’re interested, you may place your orders from their Facebook page or Instagram.
Just don’t expect to huat this CNY because there is no ong lai.
Top image via @botartsg/IG
