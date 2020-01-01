Girl, 13, falls to death from 6th floor of Pasir Ris car park after allegedly losing control of bicycle

A teenager has died after falling from a car park at Pasir Ris on Jan. 8, 2020.

Allegedly playing around with friends

The girl, whose name has not been revealed, died after falling from the sixth floor of a carpark at Blk 526 Pasir Ris Street 51.

The 13-year-old had allegedly been cycling around on the sixth storey and playing with her friends.

She then allegedly lost control of the bicycle, rammed into the railing and fell off the building, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A domestic helper told the Chinese media site that she was taking a shower when she heard a loud crash.

She then noticed that a girl had fallen. Shocked, she then called the police and ambulance.

Girl pronounced dead at scene

Singapore police told Mothership they were alerted at around 4:04pm to the girl lying motionless at the foot of the block.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

A photo posted to Facebook by a resident of the area showed a police tent set up at the base of the block near the grass verge.

A lone white shoe can be seen lying beside the tent.

Shin Min Daily News reporters found offerings such as toys, drinks and flowers left near where the girl fell.

Residents also revealed that some secondary school students were spotted at the scene. They are speculated to be the friends of the teenage girl.

Police reportedly cordoned off the area for three hours and left at around 7pm. Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Nur JM Mohd / FB and Google Maps