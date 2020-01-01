fbpx

Back

Girl, 13, falls to death from 6th floor of Pasir Ris car park after allegedly losing control of bicycle

RIP.

Ashley Tan |Guan Zhen Tan | January 9, 06:13 pm

Events

Share

A teenager has died after falling from a car park at Pasir Ris on Jan. 8, 2020.

Allegedly playing around with friends

The girl, whose name has not been revealed, died after falling from the sixth floor of a carpark at Blk 526 Pasir Ris Street 51.

The 13-year-old had allegedly been cycling around on the sixth storey and playing with her friends.

She then allegedly lost control of the bicycle, rammed into the railing and fell off the building, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A domestic helper told the Chinese media site that she was taking a shower when she heard a loud crash.

She then noticed that a girl had fallen. Shocked, she then called the police and ambulance.

Girl pronounced dead at scene

Singapore police told Mothership they were alerted at around 4:04pm to the girl lying motionless at the foot of the block.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

A photo posted to Facebook by a resident of the area showed a police tent set up at the base of the block near the grass verge.

A lone white shoe can be seen lying beside the tent.

Shin Min Daily News reporters found offerings such as toys, drinks and flowers left near where the girl fell.

Residents also revealed that some secondary school students were spotted at the scene. They are speculated to be the friends of the teenage girl.

Police reportedly cordoned off the area for three hours and left at around 7pm. Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Nur JM Mohd / FB and Google Maps

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Tigress with 5 cubs caught on fairy tale photo strolling through India forest

There's hope for tigers.

January 9, 06:44 pm

Chee Hong Tat: Pritam Singh failed to acknowledge 'comprehensive & clear' employment data provided

Chee also said to avoid the 'politics of division and envy'.

January 9, 06:12 pm

Japan’s largest conveyor belt sushi chain opening 2 more outlets in Woodlands & Orchard

Sushi for everyone.

January 9, 06:11 pm

S'pore photographer discovers sea turtles & seahorses living at Keppel Bay marina

Some feel-good environmental news to counter the doom and gloom about climate change.

January 9, 06:00 pm

S'pore's 1st batch of naval divers once did push-ups with 30+kg double cylinders on their backs

We speak to two divers and their commanders from Singapore's pioneer Naval Diving Unit batch about what training and operations were like.

January 9, 05:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close