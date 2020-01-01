Pandan bubble tea made with pandan jam available at HeyTea S’pore for S$7.80

If you have no qualms about spending about S$8 on a drink you may or may not be able to finish, this is for you.

HeyTea has just launched the Pandan Boboshake for S$7.80 on Jan. 2, 2020.

The drink is made with pandan jam, fresh milk, and brown sugar pearls, topped with whipped cream and coconut chips.

It is likened to a “kaya shake”:

Another said that the drink was “rich”:

But the sweetness level was “just nice” for someone else too.

The Pandan Boboshake is available all outlets, namely:

ION Orchard

Clarke Quay

Westgate

Marina Bay Sands

It is also available on GrabFood and the HeyTea Go app.

