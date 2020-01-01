Pandan bubble tea made with pandan jam available at HeyTea S’pore for S$7.80
Drinking kaya.
Upsurge
If you have no qualms about spending about S$8 on a drink you may or may not be able to finish, this is for you.
HeyTea has just launched the Pandan Boboshake for S$7.80 on Jan. 2, 2020.
The drink is made with pandan jam, fresh milk, and brown sugar pearls, topped with whipped cream and coconut chips.
It is likened to a “kaya shake”:
Pandan boboshake with fresh milk, pandan jam and brown sugar bobo topped with whipped cream and coconut chips – I'm not a big bubble tea person but love the idea of locally inspired drinks. This tastes like a Kaya milkshake, a sweet pick me up launching tomorrow! Also I beat the line my ordering online for pickup at https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/heytea-go/id1412534170
Another said that the drink was “rich”:
It's a brand New Year, let's Par-Ⓣⓔⓐ🥳! . Calling out to all you pandan lovers out there! I have good news for you! @heyteasg 喜茶 is launching the new 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝗯𝗼𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗸𝗲 斑兰波波冰 [S$7.80] tomorrow, at all the 𝗛𝗘𝗬𝗧𝗘𝗔 outlets islandwide (including 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 and 𝗛𝗘𝗬𝗧𝗘𝗔 𝗚𝗢!). . 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝗯𝗼𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗸𝗲 斑兰波波冰 is a locally-inspired drink, made from the combination of pandan jam, fresh milk, brown sugar bobo with whipped cream and coconut chips atop. Each sip is rich with a strong aroma that would definitely enhance your pandan experience. . And now you can skip the queue by using this 𝗛𝗘𝗬𝗧𝗘𝗔 𝗚𝗢 link: https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/heytea-go/id1412534170
But the sweetness level was “just nice” for someone else too.
Happy New Year everyone🥳 Heytea (喜茶) is launching a new beverage on 2nd Jan 2020 "Pandan Boboshake" (斑兰波波冰) for $7.80 Exclusive to all Singapore Heytea outlet (including grabfood). The drink are Locally-inspired treat combining pandan jam, fresh milk, bobo pops with whipped cream and coconut chips atop. I personally think that the sweetness is just nice 😋 Pro Tips: You can order drinks from their Heytea Go Apps and skip the queue, the apps will notify you when your drinks is ready.😊
☆Pandan Boboshake by HEYTEA☆ Opening their 4th outlet st Marina Bay Sands on 21 December 2019, HEYTEA will be launching a new beverage, Pandan Boboshake, at $7.80 each on 2 January 2020. Pandan Boboshake is a locally-inspired treat which combines pandan jam, fresh milk, bobo pops with whipped cream and coconut chips atop. It will be available at all of their 4 outlets islandwide (including on their HEYTEA GO and the Grabfood apps) **Skip the Queue Tip: Order their drinks from their HEYTEA GO app and it will notify you when your drink(s) is/are ready for collection!** HEYTEA outlets: 1. Ion Orchard (#B4-29) 2. Clarke Quay, Blk A (#01-06) 3. WestGate (#01-25) 4. Marina Bay Sands (#01-73) HEYTEA GO app link: https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/heytea-go/id1412534170
The Pandan Boboshake is available all outlets, namely:
- ION Orchard
- Clarke Quay
- Westgate
- Marina Bay Sands
It is also available on GrabFood and the HeyTea Go app.
Top image via HeyTea Singapore
