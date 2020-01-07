fbpx

Secondary school student hit by car making discretionary right turn into Havelock Road

He was thrown at least 10m.

Belmont Lay | January 8, 05:58 pm

A youth in school uniform was caught on camera getting hit by a car while walking along a pedestrian crossing in Outram area.

A video of the incident, which apparently took place on Jan. 6, 2020 at 1:30pm, was put up online.

Footage of the incident was shot by a car at a road junction as it was also turning right while travelling along Clemeceau Avenue towards Havelock Road.

Pedestrians had the right of way at the time of the accident.

According to Roads.sg, the youth was from Outram Secondary School.

What happened

The youth appeared to have been thrown at least 10m from the pedestrian crossing after getting hit.

He appeared to have landed first-face, but attempted to stand up while holding on to his face.

Moments before he was hit, there were multiple other pedestrians walking towards him along the crossing.

The car that hit the youth appeared to not have seen the student walking from the vehicle’s right side.

Discretionary right turns resulting in collisions have been in the news in Singapore, with suggestions of removing them as it relied too much on individual driver’s judgement.

Man, 61 & young girl hit at pedestrian crossing by Honda making discretionary right turn

Discretionary right turns

Discretionary right turns were put on the national agenda after a high-profile accident in 2018.

Man who drove NUS student killed in Clementi right-turn accident sentenced to 8 weeks’ jail

A petition was then set up to call for its ban in Singapore.

Over 13,000 online petition signatures to get LTA to ban discretionary right turns at junctions

A Nominated Member of Parliament, Lim Sun Sun, also spoke up about scrapping discretionary right turns after she was hit by a bus as a result.

Speed up scrapping of discretionary right-turns, urges NMP who was knocked down by bus

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

