Old Chang Kee selling hawker food, frozen food & snacks at Woodlands headquarters on Jan. 22, 2020

Nice.

Melanie Lim | January 21, 07:21 pm

Old Chang Kee will be having a Chinese New Year (CNY) Makan Food Street at their Woodlands headquarters till Jan. 22, 2020:

Image via Old Chang Kee Singapore

CNY Makan Food Street

Old street hawker food like Hainanese Chicken Rice Balls, Curry Chicken, Nasi Lemak, Bee Hoon, Prata, desserts and drinks will be sold.

Image via Old Chang Kee Singapore
Image via Old Chang Kee Singapore

In addition to this, customers can shop for CNY merchandise like Curry Puff flavour potato chips and crispy prawn rolls:

Image via Old Chang Kee Singapore
Image via Old Chang Kee Singapore

According to TheHalaleats, there will also be a range of frozen food available from S$4 to S$22, such as sotong balls, cheesy chicken balls, prawn nuggets and more.

There also appears to be tables and chairs set up for customers to dine at:

Address: 2 Woodlands Terrace, Singapore 738427

Time and Date: 11am – 3pm, Jan. 22, 2020

Top image via Old Chang Kee Singapore

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

