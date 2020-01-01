O-Level results released on Jan. 13, 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s next.

Results for the 2019 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) examinations will be released next Monday (Jan. 13).

Released from 2pm onwards

According to a press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE), candidates can obtain their results from their respective schools from 2pm onwards.

Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post, and their result slips will be mailed on Jan. 13 to the address they provided during registration.

Private candidates may also use their SingPass accounts to view their results online on the internet Examination Results Release System (iERRS) from 2pm on Jan. 13.

JAE application

Students who wish to apply to Junior Colleges (JCs), Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE registration will open from 3pm on Jan. 13 to 4pm on Jan. 17.

Applicants can submit their online application via the JAE Internet System (JAE-IS).

The posting results for the JAE application will be released on Feb. 4 through:

the JAE-IS, which is accessible through the JAE website, and

SMS to the Singapore mobile number provided by the applicant during registration

Students posted to JCs and MI will start school on Feb. 5.

Those posted to polytechnics and ITE will receive letters from their respective institutions on their enrolment details.

Direct School Admission (DSA)

Students who previously accepted offers through the 2019 Direct School Admission — JC (DSA-JC) will be admitted to their chosen JCs if eligible.

Those who do not meet the JC admission criteria can take part in the JAE instead to apply for courses they are eligible for.

More details on the DSA-JC can be found here.

Early Admissions Exercises (EAE)

Students who have accepted offers to polytechnic courses through the Polytechnic or ITE Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) in 2019 and have their offers confirmed will not be eligible to participate in the JAE.

More details on the Polytechnic EAE can be found here, while you can view details of the ITE EAE here.

Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP)

For Secondary 4 Normal Academic (NA) students who have sat for O-Level subjects in 2019, they can apply for a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) or Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).

The PFP is a one-year foundation programme at the polytechnics to prepare students for entry into the relevant diploma courses.

It is an alternative route to the Secondary 5 NA year.

Students eligible for PFP will be notified on Jan. 13 when they collect their O-Level results.

Applications for PFP will be open from 2pm on Jan. 13 to 4pm on Jan. 17.

They can submit their applications online via the PFP website.

The posting results will be released at 2pm on Jan. 21 through the PFP website.

Students will be required to indicate whether they wish to accept, reject, or appeal for a change of course by 4pm on Jan. 23.

The last day of school for Secondary 5 students who have accepted a place in the PFP will be Jan. 31.

They will be informed of their respective enrolment dates by the polytechnics that will be receiving them.

Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP)

The DPP prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses through a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

More information on the DPP can be found here, with those eligible able to submit their applications online via the DPP application portal.

The final application phase for DPP will open from 2pm on Jan. 13 and will close at midnight after Jan. 17.

The posting results will be released at 9am on Jan. 21 through the DPP application portal.

Students will be required to indicate whether they wish to accept or reject the DPP offer by 11:59pm on Jan. 23.

Those who have been offered a place in the DPP should report to ITE on Jan. 23, upon acceptance of their DPP course offer.

Students who accepted a place in the earlier application phase of the DPP in December 2019, but have decided to take up a PFP offer instead, will need to apply to ITE to withdraw from the DPP.

Top image via MOE/Facebook.