fbpx

Back

US model says she raised S$675,142 for Australia fire relief by offering unclothed photo of herself per S$13.50 donation

For a good cause.

Sulaiman Daud | January 6, 12:20 pm

Events

Share

A nude model in Los Angeles, U.S. claims she has raised over US$500,000 (S$675,142) to help with the wildfire relief efforts in Australia — all with the help of her photos.

Kaylen Ward, 20, who goes by the handle The Naked Philanthropist on her social media accounts, put out an appeal on Twitter on Jan. 3, 2020.

She tweeted a list of charities and organisations battling the wildfires and helping with the relief efforts, such as the South Australia County Fire Service, the Australian Red Cross, and the Koala Hospital Port Macquarie.

For every US$10 (S$13.50) donated to these organisations, Ward will send one nude photo to the donor.

You can see the appeal below.

(Warning: NSFW)

The appeal quickly went viral, with an excited Ward providing updates on how much money she helped to raise.

The number kept going up, and by Jan. 5, Ward had raised half a million U.S. dollars.

She managed to achieve this even after her Instagram account, with 50,000 followers was taken down.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Ward said that she only expected to raise around US$1,000 (S$1,350), but the tweet “blew up.”

She’s hired a team of people to help her sort through her messages, confirm that they have indeed donated, and send on the photos.

Although Ward doesn’t live in Australia, she said that she sympathised with their plight as her family had to flee the California wildfire in 2018.

Related story:

480 million animals killed in Australian bushfires since Sep. 2019

Top image from The Naked Philanthropist Twitter.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Video shows yellow car hitting elderly cyclist in Maserati accident at Cantonment Road

The yellow car left the scene after hitting the elderly cyclist.

January 6, 10:19 am

MOH: 3-year-old girl with pneumonia not linked to outbreak in Wuhan

Not linked to SARS or MERS-Cov too.

January 6, 12:35 am

Chinese paddlefish, 'king of freshwater fish' which can grow up to 7m long, is officially extinct

It is believed to have disappeared between 2005 and 2010.

January 6, 12:34 am

Free travel between 3 stations on Thomson East-Coast Line on Jan. 31 - Feb. 2, 2020

Good news for those staying in the North.

January 5, 06:22 pm

Woman in China diagnosed with 22cm ulcer in food pipe after a meal of hot pot

Don't consume hot food and drinks too quickly.

January 5, 05:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close