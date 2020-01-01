fbpx

Back

114 FairPrice stores remain open on first day of Chinese New Year 2020

To cater to all your last-minute CNY needs.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 10, 02:03 pm

Events

Share

A total of 114 FairPrice stores will be open on Jan. 25, 2020, the first day of Chinese New Year.

77% of stores open

Out of a total of 148 FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets in Singapore, 77 per cent of the stores will remain open.

Opening hours on Chinese New Year’s Eve

For last-minute shopping needs, 123 stores will be open until 5pm on Jan. 24, the eve of Chinese New Year.

A total of 24 stores will operate their usual 24 hours to meet the needs of those shopping for their reunion dinner.

Re-open on second day

A total of 147 stores will resume business as usual on Jan. 26, the second day of Chinese New Year.

On the third day of Chinese New Year, Jan. 27, regular opening hours will resume across all 148 stores.

Extended hours from Jan. 15

A total of 51 stores will operate until midnight, starting on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

This will provide increased convenience and accessibility to festive and daily essentials for customers, while helping to reduce high customer traffic that is expected during this period.

Online deliveries

Online deliveries will also remain available between 8am and 6pm from Jan. 24 to 26.

Regular delivery timing will resume on Jan. 27, the third day of Chinese New Year.

More information about opening hours during the Chinese New Year festive period can be found on FairPrice’s website.

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman in China, 20, arrested for posing without clothes at children's amusement park

She thought she had a good physique, and wanted to document her youth.

January 10, 02:04 pm

Animal lover pays S$12,500 defamation settlement for wrongly accusing woman of running over dog with car

He also apologised to the woman.

January 10, 01:47 pm

122 drug offenders, including 14-year-old, arrested in 4-day CNB raid

In one particular raid, 353g of cannabis was found in a residential unit.

January 10, 01:29 pm

26-year-old S'porean in Australia arrested for importing child-like sex doll from China

Another Singaporean being naughty overseas.

January 10, 12:47 pm

3 killed, 4 injured after gunman opens fire in Thailand gold store robbery

The gunman is still at large.

January 10, 12:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close