114 FairPrice stores remain open on first day of Chinese New Year 2020

A total of 114 FairPrice stores will be open on Jan. 25, 2020, the first day of Chinese New Year.

77% of stores open

Out of a total of 148 FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets in Singapore, 77 per cent of the stores will remain open.

Opening hours on Chinese New Year’s Eve

For last-minute shopping needs, 123 stores will be open until 5pm on Jan. 24, the eve of Chinese New Year.

A total of 24 stores will operate their usual 24 hours to meet the needs of those shopping for their reunion dinner.

Re-open on second day

A total of 147 stores will resume business as usual on Jan. 26, the second day of Chinese New Year.

On the third day of Chinese New Year, Jan. 27, regular opening hours will resume across all 148 stores.

Extended hours from Jan. 15

A total of 51 stores will operate until midnight, starting on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

This will provide increased convenience and accessibility to festive and daily essentials for customers, while helping to reduce high customer traffic that is expected during this period.

Online deliveries

Online deliveries will also remain available between 8am and 6pm from Jan. 24 to 26.

Regular delivery timing will resume on Jan. 27, the third day of Chinese New Year.

More information about opening hours during the Chinese New Year festive period can be found on FairPrice’s website.