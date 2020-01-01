NTUC FairPrice warns of email scam offering customers S$145 to participate in survey

In a Facebook update on Jan. 14, NTUC FairPrice warned the public of a new scam targeting their customers.

Advertisement

New scam offering S$145 to participate in survey

According to them, there is an ongoing scam that claims to offer S$145 to customers who participate in a survey embedded in an email.

NTUC FairPrice stated that they are not conducting this survey.

They urge customers to “verify the authenticity of messages they receive before sharing their personal information.”

How are some examples of the scam email:

Advertisement

Should customers ever need to verify if a message or piece of news from NTUC FairPrice is authentic, they can give the brand’s customer service hotline a call at 6552 2722 during office hours or drop them a personal message on Facebook.

Alternatively, those who wish to seek scam-related advice can call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg for more information.

Advertisement

Related Articles:

Top image via NTUC FairPrice