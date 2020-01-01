Expelled NTU scholar, 18, sentenced to 14-day detention order after filming woman in hall shower

Han Shiyu, a Chinese national, was expelled in October last year for filming a female student while she was taking a shower.

Before he was expelled, Han was on a scholarship studying Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Sentenced to a short detention order of 14 days

According to CNA, Han has pleaded guilty to one charge of insulting the modesty of a woman and another of criminal trespass, with two other charges taken into consideration.

He was sentenced to a short detention order (SDO) of 14 days, with no criminal record, on Jan. 20, 2020.

According to the Singapore Prison Service, “an SDO is a community service-based order and therefore carries no criminal record”.

The reason for the SDO is to “to limit the detention period for low-risk offenders to reduce the stigma of arising from imprisonment as well as having a criminal record”.

Entered the female toilet using his girlfriend’s key

According to court documents, the campus residence him and his girlfriend were residing at had female toilets on specific levels.

Those toilets were only accessible by female students residing on that level.

Han was able to gain access to the female toilet on the floor his girlfriend was residing at using her key.

Used his mobile phone to record the victim showering

After he gained access to the female toilet, he heard someone showering in one of the cubicles.

Han went to the cubicle next to the occupied cubicle and held the mobile phone under the partition between the two cubicles.

With his phone facing upwards, he started recording a video of the victim.

Victim noticed the mobile phone and texted a friend to help confront Han

The victim noticed the phone under the partition with its red recording light.

Han retracted the phone after recording a video of about six seconds, before going into a toilet cubicle opposite the showers.

As the victim was fearful about confronting the accused, she sent a text message to her friend while she was still in the female toilet.

The victim met her friend outside of the female toilet to wait for Han and to confront him.

Han hid in female toilet until victim approached campus security

When Han realised that the victim and her friend were waiting outside the main door of the female toilet for him, he hid in one of the regular toilet cubicles.

While the victim’s friend stood outside of the main door to the female toilet, the victim went to look for a security officer for assistance.

According to court documents, a security officer from NTU, called the Singapore police and stated “We have a case of peeping tom. A male subject was found in the female toilet”.

Has no intention to stay in S’pore

The court heard that the accused has had his scholarship revoked, and has no intention to stay in Singapore to pursue his studies, according to CNA.

Han would be heading back to Liaoning, China, to further his education after serving his sentence.

For intent to insult the victim’s modesty, the maximum penalty Han could have faced a jail sentence of up to a year, a fine, or both.

For entering the female toilet under the offence of criminal trespass, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined a maximum S$1,500, or both.

