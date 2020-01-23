fbpx

Wuhan virus found in patients with no travel history to Wuhan

Cases with those who haven't directly been to the seafood market is increasing as well.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 23, 04:37 pm

Confirmed Wuhan virus cases have been multiplying at a rapid rate in China. There are at least 617 confirmed cases in China alone.

What is mainly consistent in most of these cases is a travel history to Wuhan — even if some of those confirmed cases did not themselves visit the infamous Huanan seafood market.

China reports 4 more cases of Wuhan pneumonia, researchers believe over 1,700 infected

However, in a new update by state media China Global Television Network (CGTN), there are apparently confirmed cases of the coronavirus in patients with no travel history to Wuhan.

Here is their tweet.

The update comes in the latest version of treatment guidelines issued by China’s National Health Commission.

Here are the parts of China that have been affected.

This follows other important updates in the virus.

Firstly, when it was confirmed that human-to-human transmission was possible.

Human-to-human transmission of Wuhan pneumonia virus confirmed before CNY amidst world’s largest annual migration

Health experts then confirmed that the virus has the potential to mutate.

China says Wuhan pneumonia virus mutating, originated from market that kept illegal wildlife

The latest development in Wuhan is that the city of 11 million has effectively been shut down.

11 million people prevented from leaving as Wuhan shuts down public transport, outbound flights

Gauden Gale, the World Health Organization’s representative in China, told The Associated Press that trying to contain a city of 11 million is an unprecedented move, and could not say whether this will work.

Image from Weibo and Reuters

