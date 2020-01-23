Wuhan virus found in patients with no travel history to Wuhan

Confirmed Wuhan virus cases have been multiplying at a rapid rate in China. There are at least 617 confirmed cases in China alone.

What is mainly consistent in most of these cases is a travel history to Wuhan — even if some of those confirmed cases did not themselves visit the infamous Huanan seafood market.

However, in a new update by state media China Global Television Network (CGTN), there are apparently confirmed cases of the coronavirus in patients with no travel history to Wuhan.

Here is their tweet.

There have been confirmed cases of the novel #coronavirus in patients with no travel history to #Wuhan, China's National Health Commission notes more: https://t.co/G0wyTQ8uN0 pic.twitter.com/Bdrr0FNKzD — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 23, 2020

The update comes in the latest version of treatment guidelines issued by China’s National Health Commission.

Here are the parts of China that have been affected.

Latest on #coronavirus in China:

– 617 confirmed

– 17 deaths There have been cases of novel #coronavirus with patients who had not visited #Wuhan, latest treatment plan by China's national health commission notes Stay tuned: https://t.co/IWRXj6zpeT pic.twitter.com/R3RFhESjo1 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 23, 2020

This follows other important updates in the virus.

Firstly, when it was confirmed that human-to-human transmission was possible.

Health experts then confirmed that the virus has the potential to mutate.

The latest development in Wuhan is that the city of 11 million has effectively been shut down.

Gauden Gale, the World Health Organization’s representative in China, told The Associated Press that trying to contain a city of 11 million is an unprecedented move, and could not say whether this will work.

Image from Weibo and Reuters