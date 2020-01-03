S’pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 82, who died alone at Sengkang General Hospital

The Singapore police are appealing for the next-of-kin of an elderly man who died alone.

Died on Dec. 28, 2019

In a press release, the man’s name was revealed to be only Rajoo.

He was 82 when he died on Dec. 28, 2019 at Sengkang General Hospital.

Rajoo was a former resident at Meranti Home.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online via this site.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

