S’pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 82, who died alone at Sengkang General Hospital
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
The Singapore police are appealing for the next-of-kin of an elderly man who died alone.
Died on Dec. 28, 2019
In a press release, the man’s name was revealed to be only Rajoo.
He was 82 when he died on Dec. 28, 2019 at Sengkang General Hospital.
Rajoo was a former resident at Meranti Home.
Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online via this site.
