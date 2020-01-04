fbpx

New 87-page Death Note manga chapter being released on Feb. 4, 2020

Manga fans, unite.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 10, 11:24 am

14 years since the last chapter, popular manga series, Death Note, is releasing a new 87-page chapter on Feb. 4 this year.

New one-shot chapter to be published by the original authors

The original mystery crime fiction manga, written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata debuted in 2003, featuring a bright, high school student who stumbles across a supernatural book that kills anyone who has their name written in its pages.

According to comicbook.com, the Japanese issue of the manga will make its comeback this February with a new one-shot chapter, although there’s no news yet for the official English translation.

Currently, very little has been revealed about the storyline of the new chapter, other than this preview of the storyboard on Twitter.

The Western film adaptation will be returning with Death Note 2 in the future

The original manga series has been adapted into an anime series, live-action Japanese movies, video games, a musical and even an American live-action film on Netflix.

The live-action U.S. film adaptation on Netflix which aired in 2017, received criticism from the fans of the original manga due to the differences in storyline.

Despite this, the American film adaption is far from dead, as confirmed by the writer of the film in a tweet last November:

For now, fans of the original manga can eagerly anticipate the new chapter in February.

Top photo by Shueisha/shueisha.co.jp

