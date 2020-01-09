S’pore vegetarian food stall giving out new clothes & red packets to the needy for CNY

Local vegetarian hawker stall Mummy Yummy has become known for their socially-conscious business model, providing free meals and other services for those who need it.

Their latest act of giving will be for the Chinese New Year season, where they will distribute clothing and ang bao (red packet) money to their beneficiaries.

Spreading the Chinese New Year joy

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 8, Mummy Yummy shared that they will be spreading the “joy and mood of giving” by providing beneficiaries with a new set of clothing, biscuits, and ang bao money.

These beneficiaries are on Mummy Yummy’s daily meal and assistance programs.

They also added that people with special circumstances — who they identified as cardboard collectors, tissue sellers, the blind, and those diagnosed with less than two years to live — will receive two sets of clothes and a bigger ang bao.

They ended the post with a message of holiday cheer, saying:

“Hopefully everyone can wear new clothes under our care regardless of race, language and religion in this CNY and celebrate together with us in a positive way!”

Track record of assisting needy communities

Founded by four friends dedicated to distributing food to those in need in 2013, Mummy Yummy distributes meals to rental flats islandwide every weekend.

The initiative has expanded from the four founders to include a network of more than 3,000 active monthly volunteers who deliver approximately 1,000 meals per day, reported the The Straits Times.

Their care for the community extends past serving food; they assist with issues of family violence, provide additional support for single mothers, and even brought one uncle to his Meet the People session as well as the hospital.

The personalised care that Mummy Yummy provides for their beneficiaries once even resulted in a missing uncle being found:

Partially funded by members of public

Mummy Yummy currently has two shops running — one at Amoy Street Food Centre and the other, which opened in Dec. 2019, located at 20 Jalan Pari Burong in Bedok.

On Jan. 5, a Facebook post by Mummy Yummy revealed that they had applied for social enterprise status in November 2019 and called for donations from supporters in order to qualify for grant money and to keep the project running sustainably.

“The minimum criteria to qualify for subsidies is that we must be able to provide proof that we can raise 50% of the total expenses monthly and submit to them for inspections. If we can maintain that, they can help us in granting us a support fund on the balance 50% for 3 years.”

Information about how to contribute to Mummy Yummy is available in the full post here:

Top image via Facebook / Mummy Yummy.