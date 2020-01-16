fbpx

S’pore expected to be hot & wet in second half of Jan. 2020

More rainy days to come.

Ashley Tan | January 16, 09:36 pm

Be prepared to get wet during the Chinese New Year period, as weather reports predict that Singapore might experience more showers in the later half of January 2020.

This follows a cool start to the new year, with temperatures on some nights dipping to around 23°C in the first half of January.

More showers expected

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), more showers are expected for the rest of January 2020.

People can expect thundery showers in the afternoon on eight to 10 days.

This is due to the monsoon rain band moving closer to the equatorial region of Southeast Asia.

Strong heating of land masses coupled with the convergence of winds will result in the formation of clouds and thus lead to an increase in rainfall.

However, rainfall in the month of January 2020 is still forecasted to be below normal overall.

Cold nights and warm days

Daily temperatures are reported to range between 24°C and 33°C in the second half of the month.

Singaporeans can expect colder nights, with daily minimum temperatures on some nights to drop to around 23°C.

However, some days might be warmer, with temperatures peaking at 34°C.

Top photo from Unsplash

