Temperature screening now conducted at S’pore sea checkpoints for all travellers & ship crew
Ferry and cruise terminals are included.
The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) started temperature screening for all arrivals at Singapore’s sea checkpoints at noon on Friday (Jan. 24).
Temperature screening will be conducted by healthcare assistants at all sea checkpoints, including ferry and cruise terminals, PSA Terminals and Jurong Port, for inbound travellers and ship crew.
Suspect cases will be referred to hospitals for further assessment.
Health advisories have been put up at the checkpoints to advise travellers and ship crew on the precautionary measures to take when travelling, as well as to remain vigilant and adopt good hygiene practices at all times.
MPA’s measures come alongside those from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, which implemented temperature screenings at land checkpoints, including Woodlands and Tuas.
And by the way, if your travel plans out of Singapore have been disrupted as a result of flight cancellations, you’ll need to apply online for an extension of your stay here:
