M’cyclist claims to be struck with 1-metre metal rod that flew off from container truck on PIE

A motorcyclist in Singapore recently shared online an unfortunate incident that occurred to her while she was travelling on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Rod flew off truck and struck shoulder

One Ismawati Ali posted on Facebook to inform people of a dangerous encounter she had while riding on the expressway.

Ismawati said that she was heading to Choa Chu Kang on Jan. 9, 2020 at around 6:45pm, and was nearing the exit at Toh Guan Rd along the PIE when the incident happened.

She described that she was riding on the first lane, diagonally behind an open-top container truck ferrying metal recyclables on the centre lane.

According to Ismawati, an object unexpectedly flew out from the truck and towards her.

She tried to duck away from the flying object to avoid getting hit in the face as she was unable to swerve due to the heavy traffic beside her.

The object, which she claimed to be a metal rod of around one-metre long, instead struck her “super hard” on her left shoulder.

Ismawati stated that she did not manage to identify the truck’s number plate as the car behind the truck obscured it.

Sustained large gash on shoulder

She added that she was unable to pull over to the side of the road due to the volume of traffic.

Instead, she made her way to her destination before heading home, parking her motorcycle, and proceeding to the nearby Accident & Emergency Department for treatment.

She stated that by that time, she was starting to “feel giddy”, likely from the blood loss.

Photos uploaded along with the post show a deep, open gash on her left shoulder.

*Warning: Graphic content below

“The whole drama left me with a very deep laceration, non-stop dripping of blood and a very sore feeling to my neck and shoulder (strong contusion),” she said.

Ismawati had to receive 12 stitches for her wound, and was given three days of medical leave.

Truck allegedly travelling with unsecured load

Ismawati continued that she was “very lucky” not to have lost control of her bike, as she might have “lost [her] life there or got run over by the vehicle(s) behind [her]”.

She also questioned how a heavy motor vehicle like a container truck was travelling on the centre lane, and with an unsecured load.

According to the Singapore Highway Code, heavy motor vehicles “must always travel on the extreme left lane of the road”.

She added that she had lodged a police report, and that the traffic police were investigating.

Mothership has contacted the police and will update the story accordingly.

You can read her full post here.

Top photo from Ismawati Ali / FB