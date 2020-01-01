fbpx

Back

MOM investigating employment agency of helper who allegedly scalded child

MOM is investigating the employment agency for a possible breach of the Employment Agencies Act.

Syahindah Ishak | January 22, 09:39 pm

Events

Share

On Jan. 21, a Facebook post alleged that a 30-year-old domestic helper dipped her employer’s 16-month-old child’s hand inside a pot on the stove.

S’pore helper arrested after being caught on video allegedly dipping employer’s child’s hand into pot on stove

Amy Low Mei Liang, the employer who shared the post, claimed that her helper committed the act so she could return home.

Response from MOM and police

On Wednesday (Jan. 22), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued an official statement in response to the case.

“MOM is aware of a recent social media post by a foreign domestic worker (FDW) employer who claimed that her child had been hurt intentionally by her FDW.

Police investigations are ongoing and MOM is investigating the employment agency (EA) for possible breach of the Employment Agencies Act.”

Police were alerted to the incident on Jan. 15, 2020 at about 10.50am at Blk 992B Buangkok Link.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.

Injuries “were no accident”

Low told Shin Min Daily News on Jan. 22 that her child has to return to the hospital every other day to get her wounds cleaned.

S’pore toddler allegedly scalded by maid may need surgery to restore injured hand

She said that her toddler’s burns were quite serious and the doctor is afraid her middle and pinkie finger will be affected.

According to Low, the doctors believed her child’s injuries “were no accident”.

Top photos via Amy Low Mei Liang/Facebook.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Li Shengwu unfriends cousin Li Hongyi, pulls out of legal proceedings with AGC

The post was made two days before CNY eve, a day for reunion dinner.

January 22, 09:25 pm

School principal, 38, arrested for gold store armed robbery that killed 3, including 2-year-old boy

The shooter had fled on a motorcycle after the robbery.

January 22, 09:18 pm

Piers Morgan slammed for mocking Chinese language on live TV

People were not amused.

January 22, 08:46 pm

MOH issues travel advisory for Wuhan, recommends caution when travelling to rest of China

If you do visit China, please exercise proper personal hygiene.

January 22, 08:04 pm

Coca-Cola Strawberry available at 7-Eleven S'pore outlets from Jan. 23, 2020

New flavour to try.

January 22, 07:38 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close