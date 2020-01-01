MOM investigating employment agency of helper who allegedly scalded child
MOM is investigating the employment agency for a possible breach of the Employment Agencies Act.
Upsurge
On Jan. 21, a Facebook post alleged that a 30-year-old domestic helper dipped her employer’s 16-month-old child’s hand inside a pot on the stove.
S’pore helper arrested after being caught on video allegedly dipping employer’s child’s hand into pot on stove
Amy Low Mei Liang, the employer who shared the post, claimed that her helper committed the act so she could return home.
Response from MOM and police
On Wednesday (Jan. 22), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) issued an official statement in response to the case.
“MOM is aware of a recent social media post by a foreign domestic worker (FDW) employer who claimed that her child had been hurt intentionally by her FDW.
Police investigations are ongoing and MOM is investigating the employment agency (EA) for possible breach of the Employment Agencies Act.”
Police were alerted to the incident on Jan. 15, 2020 at about 10.50am at Blk 992B Buangkok Link.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the case. Police investigations are ongoing.
Injuries “were no accident”
Low told Shin Min Daily News on Jan. 22 that her child has to return to the hospital every other day to get her wounds cleaned.
S’pore toddler allegedly scalded by maid may need surgery to restore injured hand
She said that her toddler’s burns were quite serious and the doctor is afraid her middle and pinkie finger will be affected.
According to Low, the doctors believed her child’s injuries “were no accident”.
Top photos via Amy Low Mei Liang/Facebook.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.