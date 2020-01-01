Police appealing for information on 14-year-old teenager, last seen at Serangoon on December 30
Anyone with information is advised to come forward.
Upsurge
The Singapore Police Force are currently appealing for information from the public on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Muhammad Syafiq Rusydi Bin Romi.
Last seen at Serangoon
According to a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 1, the teenager was last seen at Blk 309 Serangoon Avenue 2 on Monday, Dec. 30, at around 7:00 pm.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward
Anyone with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at https://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.
The police will ensure that all information provided will be kept confidential.
Top image via Singapore Police Force.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.