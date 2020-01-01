fbpx

Police appealing for information on 14-year-old teenager, last seen at Serangoon on December 30

Anyone with information is advised to come forward.

Kayla Wong | January 1, 02:46 pm

The Singapore Police Force are currently appealing for information from the public on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Muhammad Syafiq Rusydi Bin Romi.

Last seen at Serangoon

According to a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 1, the teenager was last seen at Blk 309 Serangoon Avenue 2 on Monday, Dec. 30, at around 7:00 pm.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward

Anyone with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at https://www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

The police will ensure that all information provided will be kept confidential.

Top image via Singapore Police Force.

