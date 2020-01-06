McDonald’s S’pore selling popcorn caramel soft serves, sundaes & McFlurries
They're back.
Upsurge
Say goodbye to your new year diet plans because McDonald’s Singapore is back with popcorn caramel ice cream.
In February last year, McDonald’s quietly released the popcorn caramel soft serves, sundaes, and McFlurries.
McDonald’s S’pore now has popcorn caramel soft serve, sundae & McFlurry
Looks like the same thing is happening again.
Available at dessert kiosks
The popcorn caramel ice creams are available at McDonald’s dessert kiosks across Singapore.
There are three versions of the soft serve cones:
- Original popcorn caramel
- Popcorn caramel with a vanilla twist
- Chocolate-dipped popcorn caramel
The soft serves start from S$1 each.
Besides the soft serves, you can also try the hot fudge popcorn caramel sundae and McFlurry.
Allergens
The deserts, however, may contain allergens:
The soft serve cones contain milk, soybean, wheat and gluten.
The sundae contains milk and soybean, while the McFlurry contains milk, soybean and nuts.
They are all available after breakfast hours and while stocks last.
Operating hours for the dessert kiosks may vary across different outlets.
You can find your nearest McDonald’s Dessert Kiosk outlet here.
Top image via tjhinwilliam/Instagram & Hays Foo/FB
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.