McDonald’s S’pore selling popcorn caramel soft serves, sundaes & McFlurries

Say goodbye to your new year diet plans because McDonald’s Singapore is back with popcorn caramel ice cream.

Advertisement

In February last year, McDonald’s quietly released the popcorn caramel soft serves, sundaes, and McFlurries.

Looks like the same thing is happening again.

Available at dessert kiosks

The popcorn caramel ice creams are available at McDonald’s dessert kiosks across Singapore.

There are three versions of the soft serve cones:

Original popcorn caramel

Popcorn caramel with a vanilla twist

Chocolate-dipped popcorn caramel

The soft serves start from S$1 each.

Besides the soft serves, you can also try the hot fudge popcorn caramel sundae and McFlurry.

Advertisement

Allergens

The deserts, however, may contain allergens:

The soft serve cones contain milk, soybean, wheat and gluten.

The sundae contains milk and soybean, while the McFlurry contains milk, soybean and nuts.

They are all available after breakfast hours and while stocks last.

Operating hours for the dessert kiosks may vary across different outlets.

You can find your nearest McDonald’s Dessert Kiosk outlet here.

Advertisement

Top image via tjhinwilliam/Instagram & Hays Foo/FB